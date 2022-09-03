Google on Friday shipped emergency fixes to address a security vulnerability in the Chrome web browser that it said is being actively exploited in the wild.

The issue, assigned the identifier CVE-2022-3075, concerns a case of insufficient data validating in Mojo, which refers to a collection of runtime libraries that provide a platform-agnostic mechanism for inter-process communication (IPC).

An anonymous researcher has been credited with reporting the high-severity flaw on August 30, 2022.

"Google is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild," the internet giant said, without delving into additional specifics about the nature of the attacks to prevent additional threat actors from taking advantage of the flaw.

The latest update makes it the sixth zero-day vulnerability in Chrome that Google has resolved since the start of the year -

CVE-2022-0609 - Use-after-free in Animation

CVE-2022-1096 - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2022-1364 - Type confusion in V8

CVE-2022-2294 - Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC

CVE-2022-2856 - Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents

Users are recommended to upgrade to version 105.0.5195.102 for Windows, macOS, and Linux to mitigate potential threats. Users of Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are also advised to apply the fixes as and when they become available.