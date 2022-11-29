The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Monday added a critical flaw impacting Oracle Fusion Middleware to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) Catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2021-35587, carries a CVSS score of 9.8 and impacts Oracle Access Manager (OAM) versions 11.1.2.3.0, 12.2.1.3.0, and 12.2.1.4.0.

Successful exploitation of the remote command execution bug could enable an unauthenticated attacker with network access to completely compromise and take over Access Manager instances.

"It may give the attacker access to OAM server, to create any user with any privileges, or just get code execution in the victim's server," Vietnamese security researcher Nguyen Jang (Janggggg), who reported the bug alongside peterjson, noted earlier this March.

The issue was addressed by Oracle as part of its Critical Patch Update in January 2022.

Additional details regarding the nature of the attacks and the scale of the exploitation efforts are immediately unclear. Data gathered by threat intelligence firm GreyNoise shows that attempts to weaponize the flaw have been ongoing and originate from the U.S., China, Germany, Singapore, and Canada.

Also added by CISA to the KEV catalog is the recently patched heap buffer overflow flaw in the Google Chrome web browser (CVE-2022-4135) that the internet giant acknowledged as having been abused in the wild.

Federal agencies are required to apply the vendor patches by December 19, 2022, to secure their networks against potential threats.