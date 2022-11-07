According to a recent survey, 90% of CISOs running teams in small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) use a managed detection and response (MDR) service. That's a 53% increase from last year.

Why the dramatic shift to MDR?

CISOs at organizations of any size, but especially SMEs, are realizing that the threat landscape and the way we do cybersecurity are among the many things that will never look the same in a post-2020 world.

The increase in the number of sophisticated attacks, the heavy reliance on the cloud, limited resources and budgets (exacerbated by economic uncertainty), and a growing skills gap are all major contributors to why having an MDR service to support security operations is becoming a necessity.

Beyond that, there are a number of reasons for why incorporating an MDR service into your security strategy can provide exceptional value that even the people who are tightening your budget at your organization can't deny.

Here are just seven reasons why you (yes, you – the CISO or Security Lead of an SME) should consider searching for an MDR provider:

Get time back by having someone else handle alert monitoring for your org's environment. Cyberattacks can strike anytime, day or night, even weekends and holidays (who are we kidding – especially on holidays). With an MDR service, your team can rest easy while skilled security experts remain on watch, ready to respond to suspicious activity. MDR services often provide 24/7 alert monitoring so attackers don't slip through the cracks during off hours. Benefit from tools and techniques you don't have in-house. MDR providers use highly accurate, continuously updated security tools and techniques to identify potential threats on your behalf. There's no need for you to worry about product updates or patches. Get deep domain knowledge and the latest threat intelligence without making a single hire. Your security capabilities are augmented by the provider's experts, who are experienced at detection and remediation while staying current on the latest threat trends and techniques. Beyond their detection and response duties, the provider can offer support for inquiries and even remediation recommendations Remediate threats before they impact your org. If a malicious file slips into your environment (like malware embedded in an emailed file or deliberately introduced by a network insider), it's critical to identify it, investigate the forensics, and eradicate the threat as quickly as possible. Your MDR provider can establish automated remediation playbooks to ensure the threat is isolated and removed, including identifying any lateral movement or child processes initiated by the malware. Have better control over your response strategy. The best way to respond to an incident isn't always clear-cut. By partnering with an MDR provider – whether you collaborate with them throughout an incident or let them carry the ball – you benefit from their expertise and guidance. Bolster your security with proactive hunting for hidden threats. Sophisticated attacks sometimes find their way past even the most proficient defenses. Some MDR providers offer rigorous hunting capabilities to root out malicious files and other non-remediated threats within an organization's network. Counteract staffing shortages and brain drain. Even if you have the budget to grow your security team, chances are you have struggled to fill open positions. It's a challenge facing orgs worldwide, with no end in sight. Fortunately, your MDR provider can fill your security gaps, whether they're short or long term. You can stop worrying about training a rotating door of analysts who take institutional knowledge with them each time.

