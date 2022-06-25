In cybersecurity, many of the best jobs involve working on government projects. To get a security clearance, you need to prove that you meet NIST standards. Cybersecurity firms are particularly interested in people who understand the RMF, or Risk Management Framework — a U.S. government guideline for taking care of data.

The NIST Cybersecurity & Risk Management Frameworks Course helps you understand this topic, with over 21 hours of video instruction.

Designed by the United States Government, the Risk Management Framework provides a complete guide to securing sensitive data. It also ensures that cybersecurity professionals comply with the various laws, directives, executive orders, and regulations that cover government data.

Delivered by true experts, this 21-hour course helps you learn the RMF from top to bottom. You don't need any previous knowledge of the framework, and the course is entirely self-paced — so you can study as long as you need.

Along the way, you will learn about the key pillars of the framework, and how to prepare your organization for security and privacy risks. In addition, you discover how to categorize systems and information, and learn all about access control.

The course itself is rated at 4.39 out of 5 stars by previous students, and the content comes from ITProTV — a collection of IT veterans with over 375 certifications between them. This learning platform has helped over 227,000 students to date, earning a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot.

