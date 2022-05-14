Ever thought about working full-time in cybersecurity? With millions of unfilled jobs around, now is a great time to get into the industry. Of course, there are many different roles in this field. But all of them require the same handful of professional certifications.

The 2022 Ultimate Advanced CyberSecurity Professional Certification Bundle helps you collect the full house, with five full-length courses working towards key exams. The included training has a total value of $1,475. But in a special deal for readers of The Hacker News, the bundle is now available for only $69.

Special Offer — You can currently get five top-rated cybersecurity certification courses for only $69, with lifetime access included!

Whether you want to be a penetration tester or a cybersecurity researcher, technical recruiters want to see proof of your security expertise. NIST is required for government projects. Meanwhile, CISSP, ISACA, and CASP+ can open doors in the private sector.

In this bundle, you get full prep for all the exams. The training covers everything you need to know to pass the tests, along with real-world knowledge on topics like risk management, security governance, testing, compliance, disaster recovery, defense analysis, and much more.

The bundle offers 147 hours of video tutorials in total, delivered by the experts at ITproTV.

Established in 2013 by two experienced IT professionals, ITproTV has become one of the most trusted education providers in the world. The company is rated at 4.8 out of 5 stars on G2, and 4.5 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot. The courses included in this bundle have great individual reviews, as well.

Order today for only $69 to get lifetime on-demand access to all five courses on desktop and mobile devices, and save a massive 95% off the total price!

Prices subject to change