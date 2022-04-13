Extended detection and response (XDR) is expected to be the future of cybersecurity, merging security technologies with the evolving approach to the way we do cybersecurity. And while many organizations are scrambling to integrate XDR into their cybersecurity strategies – even more are still trying to figure out what XDR really is and if it's even the right solution for their organization.

But there are some organizations that are getting lost in the debate and are wondering if there is a place for them in this new frontier of cybersecurity: organizations with lean security teams and limited resources.

Fortunately, Cynet, a cybersecurity company, is hosting an upcoming webinar in partnership with Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) that will explore how choosing the right XDR can be impactful for companies lean security teams. During the webinar, Jon Oltsik, Senior Principal Analyst with ESG, and George Tubin, Director of Product Strategy at Cynet, will cover:

What is XDR?

XDR is an emerging technology that, according to many cybersecurity experts, will advance detection and response capabilities by increasing visibility and reach across an organization's environment.

XDR is a platform that may either provide multiple detection technologies or pull in data from various security technologies that an organization owns and correlates the data to provide the full picture of an attack or threat within an environment. Some of these sources of data include endpoint detection and response (EDR), cloud security, network analytics, and email security. It's designed to dramatically increase a security operations center's (SOC) efficiency and improve accuracy.

This is an excellent solution for organizations that have a plethora of security technology tools and want to optimize these investments. However, some organizations are already finding that XDR solutions are requiring them to buy more technologies on top of their existing security stack.

While many enterprise organizations are willing to pay the price to gain greater visibility and pull their data into a single source – not every organization has the resources to buy a multitude of security technologies in the first place.

Can lean security teams leverage XDR?

It's commonly believed that XDR is only a viable solution for enterprise teams because they own cumbersome security stacks that are in desperate need of consolidation. Smaller organizations and lean security teams lack the budget, time, and staff to purchase and manage a large security stack.

Further, these smaller organizations often have different security needs from enterprise organizations, and they face distinctive challenges. In some cases, XDR can complicate a lean security team's operations rather than improve it. Therefore, many security leads at these organizations are not exploring XDR as a potential solution for their security needs.

However, some cybersecurity experts are flipping the narrative – pointing out that the right XDR can actually be a game-changer for resource-constrained security teams.

A webinar for lean security teams

Starting May 5, 2022, Enterprise Strategy Group's and Cynet's cybersecurity experts will begin their webinar series discussing the ways in which XDR can be the right solution for organizations with resource-constrained security teams.

