Are you a CISO, CIO, or IT Director?

In your role, you're responsible for breach protection – which means you oversee and govern the process of designing, building, maintaining, and continuously enhancing your organization's security program.

But getting buy-in from leadership can be difficult when they are a non-technical audience.

On top of managing your organization's breach protection activity 24/7, you have to find time to figure out how to effectively articulate the risks, potential impacts, and appropriate steps necessary in a way that will convince leadership to invest in the resources required to keep your organization safe.

Compounding this is the fact that, while you are focused on things like malware, exploits, and network traffic – your leadership is primarily concerned with operational loss and calculated risk.

How do you bridge the gap and help leadership understand your priorities and your team's business impact?

You must identify the security issues that matter most, translate that information, and present it in a way that's accessible to those who aren't familiar with cybersecurity.

Fortunately, there's a template for that.

The Ultimate Security for Management Presentation Template follows the commonly accepted NIST Cyber Security Framework as an overall outline and includes open sections that need to be completed with respect to each organization's unique security state.

This template will help you:

Transform the concept of cybersecurity from vague risk to concrete action items. Map and measure the potential outcomes of cyber events to the staff required to protect your organization from experiencing a significant loss due to a breach.

Create a common language to make security needs understandable through the NIST framework pillars – identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

Change the perception of cybersecurity as a budgetary issue to an ongoing strategic journey that requires long-term planning.

Introduce actionable metrics to measure the current state and future progress of your security program. Effectively explain defined objectives, how they are achieved, and create a structure to present continuous updates on progress and performance.

The Ultimate Security for Management Presentation Template is tailor-made for anyone who invests effort in achieving organizational security and strives to communicate its actual value.

Download the Ultimate Security for Management Presentation Template here.