Cybersecurity could be described as a marathon for security teams that spend most of their time building sustained defenses that prevent threats day after day. However, they must be ready to hit a sprint whenever an attack succeeds since attack duration, and the resulting damages are directly correlated.

Reacting to a successful attack is a major challenge for lean security teams today since speed tends to be a result of size. Large teams with abundant resources can respond to incidents much faster as they can expend those resources freely. Lean security teams face the same costs and resource needs but with a much smaller pool to call from.

The webinar breaks down how even large enterprises struggle with time to response. Look at any of the major breaches of the past years and you'll find large security teams that overlooked red flags or mishandled their incident response. It's not all about size, but about understanding the factors that impact your time to response.

From Delay to Disaster

Cyber-attacks happen fast, and there's little time to waste in responding. Most attackers today need no more than a few hours to infiltrate an organization and wreak havoc successfully. Time to response plays a key role in how much damage organizations avoid from an attack.

This includes everything from identifying the attack to investigating forensics, as well as eradicating the attack.

The longer attacks persist, the higher the reputational damage to an organization, and the more operations are disrupted, revenues lost, and legal liabilities expand.

That's not even accounting for the cost of resolving the incident itself. Speeding time to response is a crucial priority, but the challenges to surmount are significant. Organizations must have 360-degree visibility in their environment, as well as the ability to correlate copious amounts of data and evidence to detect and root out threats. More importantly, it needs the resources and planning to effectively adapt to the situation and respond to a threat quickly.

Speeding Up Your Response

When the rubber hits the road in incident response, most teams find a common factor in delays – a lack of coordination. From missed assignments, lack of role clarity, no chain of command or communication, and more, organizations just don't work together effectively and efficiently.

The webinar will discuss:

Why effective incident response starts with having a clear, easy-to-follow incident response plan. A good plan removes the uncertainty from the process and establishes who is doing what, and how.

A good plan removes the uncertainty from the process and establishes who is doing what, and how. What goes into an effective incident response plan? No matter what incident response model you follow, there are elements that go into any successful plan. These include understanding elements such as preparation, identification, containment, recovery, and eradication.

No matter what incident response model you follow, there are elements that go into any successful plan. These include understanding elements such as preparation, identification, containment, recovery, and eradication. How having the right tools helps optimize your time to response. More than just a plan, you need an infrastructure to support your team. This includes detection and response tools, as well as the ability to view your environment in a single pane of glass.

