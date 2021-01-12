Cybersecurity researchers took the wraps off a new spyware operation targeting users in Pakistan that leverages trojanized versions of legitimate Android apps to carry out covert surveillance and espionage.

Designed to masquerade apps such as the Pakistan Citizen Portal, a Muslim prayer-clock app called Pakistan Salat Time, Mobile Packages Pakistan, Registered SIMs Checker, and TPL Insurance, the malicious variants have been found to obfuscate their operations to stealthily download a payload in the form of an Android Dalvik executable (DEX) file.

"The DEX payload contains most of the malicious features, which include the ability to covertly exfiltrate sensitive data like the user's contact list and the full contents of SMS messages," Sophos threat researchers Pankaj Kohli and Andrew Brandt said.

"The app then sends this information to one of a small number of command-and-control websites hosted on servers located in eastern Europe."

Interestingly, the fake website of the Pakistan Citizen Portal was also prominently displayed in the form of a static image on the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) website, potentially in an attempt to lure unsuspecting users into downloading the malware-laced app.

Visiting the TCP website (tcp.gov.pk) now shows the message "Down for Maintenance."

Besides the aforementioned apps, Sophos researchers also discovered a separate app called Pakistan Chat that didn't have a benign analogue distributed via the Google Play Store. But the app was found to leverage the API of a legitimate chat service called ChatGum.

Once installed, the app requests intrusive permissions, including the ability to access contacts, file system, location, microphone, and read SMS messages, which allow it to gather a wide swathe of data on a victim's device.

All these apps have one singular purpose — to conduct covert surveillance and exfiltrate the data from a target device. In addition to sending the unique IMEI identifier, the DEX payload relays detailed profile information about the phone, location information, contact lists, the contents of text messages, call logs and the full directory listing of any internal or SD card storage on the device.

Troublingly, the malicious Pakistan Citizen Portal app also transmits sensitive information such as users' computerized national identity card (CNIC) numbers, their passport details, and the username and password for Facebook and other accounts.

"The spying and covert surveillance capability of these modified Android apps highlight the dangers of spyware to smartphone users everywhere," Pankaj Kohli said. "Cyber-adversaries target mobiles not just to get their hands on sensitive and personal information, but because they offer a real-time window into people's lives, their physical location, movements, and even live conversations taking place within listening range of the infected phone."

If anything, the development is yet another reason why users need to stick to trusted sources to download third-party apps, verify if an app is indeed built by a genuine developer, and carefully scrutinize app permissions before installation.

"In the current Android ecosystem, apps are cryptographically signed as a way to certify the code originates with a legitimate source, tying the app to its developer," the researchers concluded. "However, Android doesn't do a good job exposing to the end user when a signed app's certificate isn't legitimate or doesn't validate. As such, users have no easy way of knowing if an app was indeed published by its genuine developer."

"This allows threat actors to develop and publish fake versions of popular apps. The existence of a large number of app stores, and the freedom of users to install an app from practically anywhere makes it even harder to combat such threats."