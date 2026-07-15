A single approved marketing tag can quietly load fourth-party code your security team has never seen, granting full access to your forms, customer data, and checkout pages.

This on-demand webinar reveals how this Approval Gap forms, and gives your team the blueprint to close it before an auditor, regulator, or attacker finds it first.

The Reality of the Approval Gap

It's a pattern every security and IT team recognizes:

You ran the security review. You approved the vendor. You moved on.

But the marketing tag you signed off on rarely stays the same as the tag executing in your users' browsers. One approved vendor loads another. That one loads more, and within a few hops, your site is executing fourth-party scripts no one on your team has ever vetted. Because they run client-side, they have the same access to your forms, checkout fields, and customer data as the code your own engineers wrote.

This is the Approval Gap: the distance between what security signed off on and what is actually running on your site right now.

Two Sides of the Same Table: Reflectiz & Taboola

This isn't just an advertiser problem; it's a challenge that responsible ad tech platforms actively work to solve. Taboola's content discovery platform reaches 600 million daily active users across 9,000 publisher partners, which means its own code is precisely the kind of third-party script a security team needs to vet before letting it near a checkout page.

In this webinar, Reflectiz co-founder and CEO Idan Cohen and Taboola's Director of Product Omri Ariav break down the problem from both sides of the table.

Ariav likens Taboola's code to a houseguest, one the host is entitled to watch: "We believe that we are guests on the publisher's or advertiser's landing page. And we need to behave."

But he's also clear that good behavior isn't a one-time promise: "The initial approval is not the finish line. You need a continuous way of monitoring, sandboxing, and ensuring they're meeting a good security standard. One check is not enough."

The Five Indispensable Questions

So how do you close the Approval Gap? Start by setting a high bar for your digital supply chain. Idan lays out the five indispensable ad tech questions you need to ask every marketing vendor, and says they should be able to answer them before their code touches your site.

As he puts it, "A vendor that can't answer the questions isn't malicious, but it's unmonitored, and unmonitored means risk."

The first is deceptively simple: what other code does your tag load, and who vetted it? Idan walks through all five in the session. Ask them today, and most vendors will stumble on at least one, giving your team immediate, actionable risk intelligence.

Why AI Is Accelerating the Threat

This visibility matters more than ever. AI-driven ad tech spins up new integrations, endpoints, and data flows at machine speed, so the approval you granted last quarter describes a stack that no longer exists. At the same time, AI is making browser abuse cheaper, faster, and accessible even to the non-technical attacker.

The data backs this up. According to Reflectiz's State of Web Exposure Report 2026, 53% of retail risk exposures stem from the excessive use of tracking tools. This points to a structural problem: when different departments have different priorities, who actually owns the responsibility?

Marketing adds tags quickly because it values speed. Security reviews code carefully because it values thoroughness. The undisclosed sub-calls that appear in the gap between those two approaches belong to no one, which is exactly why they slip past firewalls, WAFs, and point-in-time code review. A script that was clean at approval can change the day after.

The fix is not to slow marketing down or to treat ad tech as the enemy. It's to add continuous, deep visibility.

What You Will Walk Away With

The Fourth-Party Chain: How a single approved marketing tag spawns a cascade of third- and fourth-party scripts your security team never reviewed.

How a single approved marketing tag spawns a cascade of third- and fourth-party scripts your security team never reviewed. The AI Acceleration: Why AI-driven ad tech is expanding your client-side attack surface faster than point-in-time audits can catch.

Why AI-driven ad tech is expanding your client-side attack surface faster than point-in-time audits can catch. The Compliance Reality: Where regulators now look first, and how GDPR, CCPA, and PCI DSS 4.0.1 Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 apply to the vendor scripts already running on your site.

Where regulators now look first, and how GDPR, CCPA, and PCI DSS 4.0.1 Requirements 6.4.3 and 11.6.1 apply to the vendor scripts already running on your site. The Benchmark for Trust: What transparent, security-forward ad tech looks like in 2026, and how to tell which of your vendors meet the bar.

What transparent, security-forward ad tech looks like in 2026, and how to tell which of your vendors meet the bar. Your 3-Step Playbook: A practical framework to inventory, monitor, and govern your web supply chain without creating operational friction.

Who Is This For?

CISOs and application security leaders looking to eliminate client-side blind spots

Privacy and compliance teams navigating evolving mandates

Digital and marketing technology leaders who want to deploy tools safely and fast

Anyone responsible for what runs on their organization's websites

If your approved vendor list no longer reflects what is actually running in users' browsers, this session is for you.

Your marketing tags are already live on your pages. Do you know what they are really doing right now?

Don't wait for a failed audit or a skimmed checkout page to expose the gap.

Watch the On-Demand Session Now