Four compromised npm packages in the @asyncapi namespace have been observed distributing a multi-stage botnet loader, according to findings from OX Security, SafeDep, Socket, and StepSecurity.

The affected packages are listed below -

@asyncapi/generator-helpers@1.1.1

@asyncapi/generator-components@0.7.1

@asyncapi/generator@3.3.1

@asyncapi/specs(v6.11.2, v6.11.2-alpha.1)

"The compromised packages deploy an obfuscated first-stage payload that downloads an encrypted second-stage payload, identified as Miasma, from IPFS," Socket said.

The poisoned packages ship a hidden JavaScript implant, with each of them containing an injected source file that decodes to the same second-stage downloader. Unlike previous iterations that leveraged install hooks to trigger the execution of a JavaScript payload, the malicious code in this case is run when the infected module is loaded by Node.js, after which it launches a detached background node that downloads and executes the malware from IPFS.

The next-stage payload is an encrypted JavaScript loader named "sync.js," which is written to operating system-specific paths and executed. The downloader URL is "ipfs[.]io/ipfs/QmQobZSp1wRPrpSEQ56qnyq7ecZh5Bg5k1fnjt4SUwwHb9." The loader contains two components -

The encrypted final JavaScript payload, which decodes to the Miasma tasking framework

A large encrypted blob used by the runtime's spawn-chain framework

The framework bundles 744 modules and is built as a command framework that supports six independent command-and-control (C2) communication channels using HTTP, Nostr relay, IPFS, BitTorrent DHT, libp2p GossipSub P2P mesh, and an Ethereum smart contract.

Besides facilitating credential theft, AI tool poisoning, LAN lateral movement, and worm-like propagation on npm, PyPI, and Cargo registries, Miasma features a persistence mechanism of its own, setting up a systemd, crontab, macOS launchd, and Windows Registry autostart keys.

"Although the malware has some similarities to the Shai-Hulud and Miasma campaigns, and it contains the Miasma string multiple times inside its code, this malware isn't the same as them, nor is it attributed to the Miasma/Shai-Hulud/TeamPCP campaigns that we've seen in the past," OX Security's Moshe Siman Tov Bustan said.

Furthermore, it incorporates a dead man's switch that monitors a stolen token and triggers a directory wipe if the token is revoked, while avoiding systems identified as sandboxes or virtual environments, as well as those that have their current language set to Russian or have security tools from CrowdStrike, SentinelOne, Microsoft Defender, CarbonBlack, Cylance, Osquery, Tanium, and Qualys installed.

"Its clearest operational path is REST-based C2: the implant beacons to an HTTP endpoint, accepts encrypted tasking, and posts command results back to the same infrastructure. Around that core, the payload also carries support for upload transport, command ciphering, node signing, payload updates, file management, shell execution, and persistence writing."

According to StepSecurity, the attacker is said to have gained push access to the repositories and used the project's own legitimate GitHub Actions release pipeline to publish packages with valid OIDC provenance attestations. The supply chain attack did not involve the theft of an npm token.

"Both attacks are CI/CD pipeline compromises, not stolen npm tokens or malicious maintainers," security researcher Rohan Prabhu said. "The attacker pushed commits under a placeholder git identity and let each repository's real release workflow do the publishing via npm's GitHub OIDC trusted-publisher integration."

"The resulting packages carry legitimate SLSA provenance attestations, proving only that the project's authorized workflow produced them, not that the triggering commits were legitimate. Provenance does not protect against a compromised push credential."

All five malicious versions have since been unpublished from the npm registry. It's advised to treat any endpoint that imported or executed one of the affected package versions as potentially compromised. However, it bears noting that exposure depends on whether the infected module was loaded as part of a build or a developer workflow.

"There is no preinstall/postinstall/install script anywhere in any of the three package.json files," StepSecurity said. "This dropper fires when the poisoned module is require()d during normal use of the generator: the moment a build or CI job actually calls into the library, not at npm install time."

Update

SafeDep has characterized the malware as "either a private, parallel build by the same operators or a separate group that adopted the Miasma brand after the source was published." Microsoft, which is tracking the malicious artifacts under the names MiasmStealer and Supychain, said the campaign executes at module-load time, unlike the more common postinstall-hook supply chain attack pattern.

"When any consuming build or application imports a poisoned package, the injected block runs immediately," the tech giant's security research team said. "Because the trigger is an import rather than an install script, the common npm install –ignore-scripts mitigation does not neutralize it."

Microsoft also noted that the compromise originated from a pwn request against the "asyncapi/generator" repository stemming from a misconfigured GitHub Actions workflow ("pull_request_target").

"The asyncapi/generator repository contained a workflow file that used pull_request_target to trigger on pull requests, but then checked out the pull request's code rather than the base branch," Wiz researchers Rami McCarthy and Merav Bar said. "This is dangerous because pull_request_target runs in the context of the base repository with full access to secrets. When the workflow checks out attacker-controlled code from the pull request and executes it, those secrets become accessible."

The Google-owned security firm said the potential for pwn request had been identified as far back as April 2026, when a researcher named Florence Njeri submitted a proof-of-concept (PoC) payload that exploited the vulnerability. A pull request containing the fix remained open and unmerged when the attack took place on July 14, 2026.

While the payload shares some technical characteristics with the Miasma malware framework previously documented in Shai-Hulud supply chain attacks, the activity has not been conclusively tied to a specific threat actor. "The Miasma branding may reflect code reuse, imitation, or deliberate mislabeling," Aikido Security researcher Raphael Silva said. "No definitive attribution is made here."

Further analysis has determined that several of the implemented features related to credential harvesting, AI-tool poisoning, dead man's switch, and propagation via npm, PyPI, and Cargo vectors have been toggled off, although Microsoft warned that they "could be enabled through persistence."

(The story was updated after publication to include additional insights.)