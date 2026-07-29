Most organizations have incident response plans, security tools, and technical teams in place. Yet new research suggests that many still lack the coordination, visibility, and executive alignment needed to withstand a serious cyberattack.

According to The State of Incident Response Readiness 2026, based on a survey of 600 senior IT security decision makers conducted by Vanson Bourne in January and February 2026, 73% of organizations admit they would not be "fully ready" if a significant cybersecurity attack occurred tomorrow.

The findings point to a critical gap between having incident response capabilities and being able to execute them effectively under pressure.

The report also found that cyberattacks are already a recurring business risk. More than three-quarters of organizations, 76%, experienced at least one cyberattack in the past 12 months, while 32% experienced more than one.

Incident Response Readiness Remains a Weak Point

Incident response has evolved far beyond technical containment. A mature response now requires executive crisis management, legal and regulatory coordination, stakeholder communications, enterprise-wide investigation, remediation, recovery, and post-incident monitoring.

The survey indicates that many organizations are struggling to bring these elements together in a coordinated way. Fewer than 40% of respondents described key incident response components as "highly effective," including areas such as documented plans, tabletop exercises, threat hunting, digital forensics, and 24/7 monitoring.

The issue is not simply whether these capabilities exist. The larger concern is whether they work together when decisions must be made quickly.

Coordination Breakdowns Slow Response

One of the most significant findings is the extent to which internal friction affects response efforts. The report found that 90% of organizations expect difficulty coordinating stakeholders during a significant incident.

That coordination challenge becomes especially problematic when legal, communications, security, IT, and executive teams are not aligned before an incident begins. The research found that 75% of respondents agree delays or uncertainty around legal and communications team involvement slow decision-making during cyber incidents.

The report also found that 89% cite limited executive or board involvement in incident response readiness and decision-making.

This creates a dangerous pattern during a live incident:

Technical teams investigate and contain the attack

Executives require updates before approving major actions

Legal and communications teams become involved late

Disclosure, customer messaging, and escalation decisions lag

Response teams lose time when containment decisions need speed

In practice, unclear ownership can turn an incident response process into a reactive cycle. Instead of executing a rehearsed plan, teams spend critical time briefing stakeholders, clarifying authority, and waiting for approvals.

Visibility Gaps Increase the Risk of Repeat Incidents

The report also highlights a major technical challenge: organizations often cannot fully see where attackers have moved.

According to the survey, 78% of respondents agree blind spots in their environment create persistent attacker access and increase the risk of repeated incidents. These blind spots can span on-premises infrastructure, public cloud environments, endpoints, SaaS platforms, identity systems, and operational technology environments.

That lack of visibility can prevent responders from confidently answering essential questions, such as:

Where did the attacker enter?

Which systems were accessed?

Has the attacker moved laterally?

Are privileged accounts compromised?

Has malware or persistence been removed?

Could the attacker return after recovery?

Without reliable visibility, organizations risk containing only part of the incident while leaving attacker access intact.

OT and ICS Environments Add Business Risk

The report found that 84% of organizations are concerned about attackers crossing from corporate IT systems into operational technology or industrial control system environments.

This concern is particularly serious for sectors such as manufacturing, energy, healthcare, transportation, and critical infrastructure, where cyber incidents can affect physical operations. If attackers move from IT into OT or ICS systems, the impact may extend beyond data theft or business disruption. It can affect production, safety, service delivery, and recovery timelines.

The findings suggest that many organizations recognize this exposure but still lack the unified visibility needed to detect and stop cross-environment movement quickly.

Cyberattacks Are Already Causing Business Damage

The report shows that cyber incidents are producing tangible consequences across sectors and regions. Among organizations hit by a cyberattack in the past 12 months, impacts included operational shutdowns, data loss, reputational damage, customer loss, lost revenue, and executive disruption.

The findings vary by sector:

Retail organizations were most likely to report operational shutdowns and lost revenue or profit.

Manufacturing and financial services organizations were more likely to report data loss.

Crypto and decentralized finance organizations reported the highest attack incidence.

Private healthcare organizations reported high concern around legal and communications delays.

Regional differences also emerged. North America reported the highest cyberattack incidence, while APAC respondents were most likely to report data loss, reputational damage, and customer loss. Europe reported fewer incidents overall, but incidents there were more likely to result in lost revenue or profit.

Ransomware and Cloud Attacks Lead Future Concerns

Looking ahead, respondents identified a broad set of threats that could cause serious financial, operational, or reputational disruption. Ransomware ranked as the leading concern, followed closely by cloud environment attacks.

However, the findings suggest that organizations are not facing a single dominant threat. Instead, they are preparing for a crowded threat landscape that includes cloud compromise, identity abuse, third-party risk, AI-enabled threats, ransomware, and attacks that move across hybrid environments.

This makes incident response readiness harder to define. Organizations must be able to respond across multiple attack paths, not just prepare for one scenario.

AI Adoption Is Rising, but It Is Not a Substitute for Readiness

The report shows that organizations are increasingly adopting AI and machine learning-driven capabilities for threat detection and incident response.

Nearly one-third of organizations now report extensive AI use across most or all threat detection and incident response activities, up from 25% last year. By 2027, 63% expect AI to be embedded across these activities.

The report suggests that AI can strengthen incident response when it is integrated into mature workflows. Organizations with moderate or extensive AI use were more likely to rate incident response elements as effective compared with organizations using AI in a limited way.

However, the findings also indicate that AI should not be treated as a replacement for governance, visibility, and disciplined response execution. AI can accelerate triage, threat hunting, and investigation, but it cannot resolve unclear decision rights, fragmented stakeholder coordination, or incomplete visibility on its own.

Organizations Are Re-Evaluating Incident Response Support Models

Another notable finding is that many organizations are reconsidering their external incident response and managed detection and response relationships.

The report found that many organizations expect to switch providers at the end of their current contracts. Drivers include the need for:

More proactive readiness support

Better coverage across IT, OT, cloud, and hybrid environments

Stronger expertise in complex incidents

Improved visibility beyond a single technology ecosystem

Faster support during high-pressure investigations

The findings also highlight concern about overreliance on narrow technology ecosystems during incident response. When response teams are limited to one platform or toolset, investigation and containment may be constrained by what that ecosystem can detect, access, or support.

Organizations may benefit from evaluating whether their internal teams and external providers can operate across multiple security tools, cloud platforms, identity systems, SaaS applications, and OT environments.

How Organizations Can Strengthen Incident Response Readiness

The findings suggest that incident response readiness should be treated as an ongoing operational discipline rather than a static plan or annual compliance exercise. Organizations can reduce response delays by focusing on several practical areas.

1. Define decision rights before an incident

Security teams, executives, legal, communications, compliance, and business leaders should understand their roles before a crisis begins. Escalation paths, approval thresholds, and communication responsibilities should be documented and rehearsed.

2. Test cross-functional coordination

Tabletop exercises should include both technical and non-technical stakeholders. These exercises can help identify where decision-making slows, where authority is unclear, and where response plans do not reflect real business dependencies.

3. Validate visibility across critical environments

Organizations should assess whether they can investigate activity across endpoints, identity systems, cloud platforms, SaaS applications, on-premises infrastructure, and OT environments where applicable. Visibility should be tested through exercises such as threat hunting, attack simulation, red team assessments, or purple team engagements.

4. Use AI to support, not replace, response processes

AI and automation can help accelerate triage, alert enrichment, investigation, and threat hunting. However, these capabilities should be embedded into defined workflows with human oversight, clear escalation criteria, and tested response procedures.

5. Assess internal and external response capacity

Organizations should determine which incident response functions they can handle internally and where external expertise may be required. External providers, where used, should be evaluated based on incident experience, response speed, technical depth, ability to operate across environments, communication practices, and support for post-incident improvement.

The central lesson is that readiness depends on execution. Plans, tools, and providers all matter, but they only reduce risk when they are connected through tested processes, clear authority, and reliable visibility.

The Bottom Line

The research paints a clear picture: most organizations are being attacked, but many are not confident that their incident response capabilities will hold under pressure.

The challenge is no longer just building a response plan. It is ensuring that the plan works across teams, technologies, executives, legal stakeholders, communications teams, and business operations when a real attack occurs.

As attackers move faster across cloud, IT, identity, SaaS, and OT environments, incident response readiness must become a continuous business discipline. Organizations that wait until a live incident to discover gaps in visibility, authority, or coordination may find that the cost of delay is measured not only in systems affected, but in revenue, reputation, and trust.