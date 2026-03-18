Security teams today are not short on tools or data. They are overwhelmed by both.

Yet within the terabytes of alerts, exposures, and misconfigurations – security teams still struggle to understand context:

Q: Which exposures, misconfigurations, and vulnerabilities chain together to create viable attack paths to crown jewels?

Even the most mature security teams can’t answer that easily.

The problem isn't the tools. It's that the tools don’t talk to each other.

This is precisely the problem Gartner's Cybersecurity Mesh Architecture (CSMA) framework was designed to solve – and it's what Mesh Security has operationalized with the world's first purpose-built CSMA platform.

In this article, we’ll walk through what CSMA is and how Mesh CSMA:

Discovers attack paths to crown jewels

Prioritizes based on active threats

Eliminates attack paths systematically

What Is CSMA, and Why Does It Matter Now?

Before we dive into the platform, let’s clarify what CSMA is.

CSMA, as defined by Gartner, is a composable, distributed security layer that connects your existing stack, giving you the context unification of a platform atop your best-of-breed tools. With CSMA, risk can be understood holistically rather than in silos.

The Problem: Isolated Tools Miss the Attack Story

We've all seen findings like these sitting in separate dashboards:

A developer has installed a legitimate-looking AI coding assistant from the VS Code Marketplace

That extension has been flagged as potentially trojanized — but the alert sits in one tool, unconnected to anything else

The developer's workstation has long session timeouts and no device isolation policy enforced

The developer's credentials have broad access to a production AWS account

That AWS account has direct, unrestricted access to a production RDS database storing customer PII

In isolation, each signal looks manageable: a marketplace policy flag here, a session timeout misconfiguration there. Security teams see them, log them, and deprioritize them. None of them look like P1s on their own.

But strung together, they tell a very different story: a clear, multi-hop attack path from a developer's workstation straight to your most sensitive customer data. No breach has occurred – but the path is open, viable, and waiting.

Layer in threat intelligence, and the risk becomes even harder to ignore: threat actors are actively targeting developer environments and supply chain entry points as their preferred foothold into production infrastructure. Did you chain your tools flagged separately? It maps almost exactly to their playbook.

Mesh Live Threat Exposure

This is a live threat exposure. Not a breach, but an exploitable path that exists in your environment right now, invisible because no single tool can see all of it at once.

That's exactly what Mesh CSMA was created to solve. By unifying context across your entire stack, Mesh surfaces these cross-domain attack paths before they're exploited – so your team can break the chain before an attacker ever walks it.

How Mesh CSMA Works

Mesh CSMA turns fragmented signals into meaningful, cross-domain threat stories. So security teams can focus on what matters.

Here’s how Mesh works.

Step 1: Connect – Agentless, No Rip-and-Replace

Mesh begins by integrating with your existing stack: all tools, data lakes, and infrastructure. (What does Mesh integrate with? See 150+ integrations here.

Mesh Integrations

Step 2: See – The Mesh Context Graph™

Next, Mesh automatically discovers your Crown Jewels: production databases, customer data repositories, financial systems, code signing infrastructure – and anchors the entire risk model around them.

This is the core principle that makes Mesh different: risk is understood relative to what actually matters to the business, not relative to the loudest alerts.

From there, Mesh builds the Mesh Context Graph™ – a continuously updating, identity-centric graph of every entity in your environment: users, machines, workloads, services, data stores, and the relationships between them.

Unlike asset inventories, which tell you what exists, the Mesh Context Graph™ tells you how everything connects. It maps access paths, trust relationships, entitlement chains, and network exposure in a single unified model – all traced back to your Crown Jewels.

Mesh Context Graph

Step 3: Assess – Viable Attack Path Discovery

This is where Mesh diverges from traditional exposure management tools.

CTEM platforms and vulnerability scanners surface CVEs and misconfigurations. But a CVSS 9.8 vulnerability on an isolated, internet-facing asset with no path to anything sensitive is a very different risk than a CVSS 5.5 misconfiguration on a service account that has direct access to your production database. Mesh understands the difference.

The platform correlates findings across domains – cloud posture misconfigurations, identity entitlement overreach, detection blind spots, unpatched vulnerabilities – and traces them forward against the Context Graph to determine which combinations create viable, multi-hop attack chains to Crown Jewels. Then, it prioritizes based on live threat intelligence.

The result: a ranked, actionable list of complete cross-domain attack paths, each showing:

Entry point : how an attacker would gain initial access

: how an attacker would gain initial access Pivot chain : each intermediate hop through the environment

: each intermediate hop through the environment Target : which Crown Jewel is reachable

: which Crown Jewel is reachable Why it's viable : the specific misconfigurations, access paths, or detection gaps enabling it

: the specific misconfigurations, access paths, or detection gaps enabling it Threat context: whether known active threat actors are currently exploiting this

Mesh Crown Jewel Exposures

With Mesh, you can click into each Live Threat Exposure and visualize the attack path, turning isolated signals into a meaningful risk remediation road map.

Mesh Attack Path Visualization

Step 4: Eliminate – Breaking the Chain

Surfacing attack paths is only half the value. Mesh closes them.

For each identified attack path, Mesh generates specific, prioritized remediation actions mapped to the existing tools already in your stack. Rather than generic guidance like "patch this CVE," Mesh tells you: revoke this specific role binding, enforce MFA on this service account, update this CSPM policy, isolate this workload.

Critically, Mesh orchestrates remediation across domains – a single attack path might require a fix in your CSPM tool, a change in your IGA platform, and a policy update in your ZTNA solution. Mesh coordinates those actions without forcing your team to manually context-switch between consoles.

Step 5: Defend – Continuous Validation and Detection Gap Coverage

Mesh doesn't stop at posture. It also continuously validates your detection layer – identifying blind spots where attack techniques would succeed but generate no alerts.

This closes the loop between prevention and detection. Security teams can see not only where attackers can go but where they would go undetected if they tried. Detection gaps are surfaced alongside posture gaps within the same unified risk model, enabling prioritization that reflects true business risk.

Mesh continuously re-evaluates the environment as infrastructure changes, new tools are onboarded, and threat intelligence updates. The attack path map is never a point-in-time snapshot – it's a live model.

Mesh Auto Investigation Timeline

What Makes This Different from SIEM, XDR, or CTEM?

SIEM and XDR detect threats after signals are generated. They rely on events that have already happened and require significant tuning to reduce false positives. They don't model attack paths proactively.

CTEM platforms prioritize vulnerabilities based on exploitability scores, but most operate within a single domain (cloud, endpoint, identity) and struggle to model how risks from different domains chain together.

Large platform vendors achieve context unification but at the cost of vendor lock-in and the forced replacement of specialized tools.

Mesh takes a different approach. Aligning precisely with what Gartner envisioned for CSMA, Mesh unifies context across all existing tools, data lakes, and infrastructure, enabling continuous exposure elimination without requiring you to rip anything out.

Who Is Mesh Built For?

Mesh CSMA is built for security teams that have already invested in best-of-breed tools and are now dealing with the consequences of fragmented security:

Dozens of dashboards, zero context

Disjointed security data, generating noise instead of insights

Manual correlation, connecting the dots between tools

The platform recently closed a $12M Series A led by Lobby Capital with participation from Bright Pixel Capital and S1 (SentinelOne) Ventures.

Your Next Move: Learn More About Mesh CSMA–

Security tools show isolated risks. Mesh shows attack paths to Crown Jewels – and eliminates them.

Want to see live threat exposures in your environment? Try Mesh free for 7 days.

Or register for the live webinar: Who Can Reach Your Crown Jewels? Attack Path Modeling with Mesh CSMA to see Mesh identify real attack paths live.