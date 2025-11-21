Ever wonder how some IT teams keep corporate data safe without slowing down employees? Of course you have.

Mobile devices are essential for modern work—but with mobility comes risk. IT admins, like you, juggle protecting sensitive data while keeping teams productive. That's why more enterprises are turning to Samsung for mobile security.

Hey—you're busy, so here's a quick-read article on what makes Samsung Galaxy devices and Knox Suite really stand out.

Security built in. Management simplified.

Samsung Galaxy devices come with Samsung Knox built in at the manufacturing stage, creating a hardware foundation that extends visibility and control across your security infrastructure.

Simplified management with Knox Suite: Samsung's all-in-one package to manage and secure work devices grants centralized control without the need for extra tools or workflows (that got your attention!).

Integrated security: Samsung Knox is built into both hardware and software, giving multi-layered protection against malware attacks.

Government-grade protection: Secure boot, trusted execution environments, and more—that means these devices are ready for enterprise demands!

With Samsung Galaxy, security isn't just software—it's the foundation of your devices.

Strengthening Zero Trust without the hassle

Mobile threats can appear anywhere. To mitigate the risks, Samsung Galaxy devices are Zero Trust ready, while Samsung Knox enforces strict access controls within your systems. Let's take a quick look:

Device Integrity: Samsung Galaxy devices, managed or unmanaged, verify their integrity before connecting to corporate resources. See how.

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA): Businesses can get high-speed Zero Trust Network Access natively from Samsung Galaxy devices.

Real-time security signals: Knox Asset Intelligence (part of Knox Suite - Enterprise Plan) sends almost-real-time device telemetry into security information and event management (SIEM) tools, so mobile threats appear alongside other alerts. Check out Samsung's article on Knox Asset Intelligence for Microsoft Sentinel!

Think of it as a live dashboard for every device without adding extra complexity. Samsung Knox helps you stay strict without making life harder for your team—that's a win-win!

Extending your EMM strategy... without adding headaches

Knox Suite amplifies the EMM tools you already use, further strengthening your enterprise mobility management. IT admins get deeper security, smarter insights, and tighter control while keeping existing workflows intact. What's more, it's compatible with most EMM tools!

With Knox Suite, you can:

Equip your frontline with the tools they need to succeed. Leverage powerful features such as Knox Authentication Manager for seamless, secure access. And, ensure operational continuity of your Line of Business apps by enforcing OS compatibility through Knox E-FOTA.

Gain unmatched control and security over your organization's devices with Knox Mobile Enrollment, which allows you to securely lock devices to your organization–even after a factory reset–until released by an admin.

Stay ahead of threats with the Knox Asset Intelligence security center dashboard, which provides a comprehensive look at your entire Samsung fleet, highlighting vulnerabilities and patch levels for unique chipsets.

In short, Knox Suite enhances the value of your EMM tools—providing IT with enterprise-grade security and visibility without slowing day-to-day operations.

Why Samsung is a trusted partner for IT admins

Here's the deal: Samsung's Knox Suite helps to manage and secure work devices for today's challenges and tomorrow's threats.

Protect sensitive data: Layered hardware and software defences keep corporate information safe.

Maintain productivity: Users stay productive while IT remains in control.

Future-ready: Knox evolves alongside security threats, policies, and enterprise needs.

Security doesn't have to be complicated—it just needs the right foundation. By choosing Samsung, enterprises can confidently embrace mobility while safeguarding their most valuable assets: data and reputation.

Want to be the IT hero who brought security and productivity to your team? Here's all you need to know!