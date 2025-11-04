Google's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered cybersecurity agent called Big Sleep has been credited by Apple for discovering as many as five different security flaws in the WebKit component used in its Safari web browser that, if successfully exploited, could result in a browser crash or memory corruption.

The list of vulnerabilities is as follows -

CVE-2025-43429 - A buffer overflow vulnerability that may lead to an unexpected process crash when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved bounds checking)

- A buffer overflow vulnerability that may lead to an unexpected process crash when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved bounds checking) CVE-2025-43430 - An unspecified vulnerability that could result in an unexpected process crash when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved state management)

- An unspecified vulnerability that could result in an unexpected process crash when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved state management) CVE-2025-43431 & CVE-2025-43433 - Two unspecified vulnerabilities that may lead to memory corruption when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved memory handling)

- Two unspecified vulnerabilities that may lead to memory corruption when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved memory handling) CVE-2025-43434 - A use-after-free vulnerability that may lead to an unexpected Safari crash when processing maliciously crafted web content (addressed through improved state management)

Patches for the shortcomings were released by Apple on Monday as part of iOS 26.1, iPadOS 26.1, macOS Tahoe 26.1, tvOS 26.1, watchOS 26.1, visionOS 26.1, and Safari 26.1. The updates are available for the following devices and operating systems -

Big Sleep, formerly called Project Naptime, is an AI agent launched by Google last year as part of a collaboration between DeepMind and Google Project Zero to enable automated vulnerability discovery.

Earlier this year, Google said the large language model (LLM)-assisted framework identified a security flaw in SQLite (CVE-2025-6965, CVSS score: 7.2) that it said was at "risk of being exploited" by malicious actors.

While none of the vulnerabilities listed in Monday's security bulletins have been flagged as exploited in the wild, it's always a good practice to keep devices updated to the latest version for optimal protection.