From unpatched cars to hijacked clouds, this week's Threatsday headlines remind us of one thing — no corner of technology is safe. Attackers are scanning firewalls for critical flaws, bending vulnerable SQL servers into powerful command centers, and even finding ways to poison Chrome's settings to sneak in malicious extensions.

On the defense side, AI is stepping up to block ransomware in real time, but privacy fights over data access and surveillance are heating up just as fast.

It's a week that shows how wide the battlefield has become — from the apps on our phones to the cars we drive. Don't keep this knowledge to yourself: share this bulletin to protect others, and add The Hacker News to your Google News list so you never miss the updates that could make the difference.

Every breach has one thing in common: people. Whether it’s a tricked employee, a careless click, or a decision to delay a patch — humans shape the outcome. Stay sharp, stay informed, and help others do the same.