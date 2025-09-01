As enterprises continue to shift their operations to the browser, security teams face a growing set of cyber challenges. In fact, over 80% of security incidents now originate from web applications accessed via Chrome, Edge, Firefox, and other browsers. One particularly fast-evolving adversary, Scattered Spider, has made it their mission to wreak havoc on enterprises by specifically targeting sensitive data on these browsers.

Scattered Spider, also referred to as UNC3944, Octo Tempest, or Muddled Libra, has matured over the past two years through precision targeting of human identity and browser environments. This shift differentiates them from other notorious cybergangs like Lazarus Group, Fancy Bear, and REvil. If sensitive information such as your calendar, credentials, or security tokens is alive and well in browser tabs, Scattered Spider is able to acquire them.

In this article, you'll learn details about Scattered Spider's attack methods and how you can stop them in their tracks. Overall, this is a wake-up call to CISOs everywhere to elevate the organization's browser security from an ancillary control to a central pillar of their defense.

Scattered Spider's Browser-Focused Attack Chain

Scattered Spider avoids high-volume phishing in favor of precision exploitation. This is done by leveraging users' trust in their most used daily application, stealing saved credentials, and manipulating browser runtime.

Browser Tricks : Techniques like Browser-in-the-Browser (BitB) overlays and auto-fill extraction are used to steal credentials while evading detection by traditional security tools like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR).

: Techniques like Browser-in-the-Browser (BitB) overlays and auto-fill extraction are used to steal credentials while evading detection by traditional security tools like Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR). Session Token Theft : Scattered Spider and other attackers will bypass Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to capture tokens and personal cookies from the browser's memory.

: Scattered Spider and other attackers will bypass Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) to capture tokens and personal cookies from the browser's memory. Malicious Extensions & JavaScript Injection : Malicious payloads get delivered through fake extensions and execute in-browser via drive-by techniques and other advanced methods.

: Malicious payloads get delivered through fake extensions and execute in-browser via drive-by techniques and other advanced methods. Browser-Based Reconnaissance: Web APIs and the probing of installed extensions allow these attackers to gain access map critical internal systems.

For a full technical breakdown of these tactics, see Scattered Spider Inside the Browser: Tracing Threads of Compromise.

Strategic Browser-Layer Security: A Blueprint for CISOs

To counteract Scattered Spider and other advanced browser threats, CISOs must utilize a multi-layered browser security strategy across the following domains.

1. Stop Credential Theft with Runtime Script Protection

Phishing attacks have been around for decades. Attackers like Scattered Spider, however, have advanced their techniques tenfold in recent years. These advanced phishing campaigns are now relying on malicious JavaScript executions that are executed directly inside the browser, bypassing security tools like EDR. This is done to steal user credentials and other sensitive data. In order to successfully block phishing overlays and intercept dangerous patterns that steal credentials, organizations must implement JavaScript runtime protection to analyze behavior. By applying such protection, security leaders can stop attackers from gaining access and stealing credentials before it's too late.

2. Prevent Account Takeovers by Protecting Sessions

Once user credentials get into the wrong hands, attackers like Scattered Spider will move quickly to hijack previously authenticated sessions by stealing cookies and tokens. Securing the integrity of browser sessions can best be achieved by restricting unauthorized scripts from gaining access or exfiltrating these sensitive artifacts. Organizations must enforce contextual security policies based on components such as device posture, identity verification, and network trust. By linking session tokens to context, enterprises can prevent attacks like account takeovers, even after credentials have become compromised.

3. Enforce Extension Governance and Block Rogue Scripts

Browser extensions have become extremely popular in recent years, with Google Chrome featuring 130,000+ for download on the Chrome Web Store. While they can serve as productivity boosters, they have also become attack vectors. Malicious or poorly vetted extensions can request invasive permissions, inject malicious scripts into the browser, or act as the delivery system for attack payloads. Enterprises must enforce robust extension governance to allow pre-approved extensions with validated permissions. Equally important is the need to block untrusted scripts before they execute. This approach ensures that legitimate extensions remain available, so the user's workflow is not disrupted.

4. Disrupt Reconnaissance Without Breaking Legitimate Workflows

Attackers like Scattered Spider will often begin attacks through in-browser reconnaissance. They do this by using APIs such as WebRTC, CORS, or fingerprinting to map the environment. This allows them to identify frequently used applications or track specific user behavior. To stop this reconnaissance, organizations must disable or replace sensitive APIs with decoys that deliver incorrect information to the attacking group. However, adaptive policies are needed to avoid the breaking of legitimate workflows, which are particularly important in BYOD and unmanaged devices.

5. Integrate Browser Telemetry into Actionable Security Intelligence

Although browser security is the last mile of defense for malware-less attacks, integrating it into an existing security stack will fortify the entire network. By implementing activity logs enriched with browser data into SIEM, SOAR, and ITDR platforms, CISOs can correlate browser events with endpoint activity for a much fuller picture. This will enable SOC teams to gain faster incident responses and better support threat hunting activities. Doing so can improve alert times on attacks and strengthen the overall security posture of an organization.

Browser Security Use Cases and Business Impacts

Deploying browser-native protection delivers measurable strategic benefits.

Use Case Strategic Advantage Phishing & Attack Prevention Stops in-browser credential theft before execution Web Extension Management Control installs and permission requests from known and unknown web extensions Secure Enablement of GenAI Implements adaptive, policy-based, and context-aware access to generative AI tools Data Loss Prevention Ensures that no corporate data gets exposed or shared with unauthorized parties BYOD & Contractor Security Secures unmanaged devices with per-session browser controls Zero Trust Reinforcement Treats each browser session as an untrusted boundary, validating behavior contextually Application Connection Ensures that a user is authenticated properly with the right levels of protection Secure Remote SaaS Access Enables secure connection to internal SaaS apps without the need for additional agents or VPNs

Recommendations for Security Leadership

Assess Your Risk Posture: Use tools like BrowserTotal™ to determine where browser vulnerabilities lie across your organization. Enable Browser Protection: Deploy a solution that's capable of real-time JavaScript protection, token security, extension oversight, and telemetry across Chrome, Edge, Firefox, Safari, and all other browsers. Define Contextual Policies: Enforce rules on web APIs, the capturing of credentials, installing web extensions, and downloads. Integrate with Your Existing Stack: Feed browser-enabled threat telemetry into SIEM, SOAR, or EDR tools that you already use daily. This will enrich your detection and response capabilities. Educate Your Team: Cement browser security as a core principle of your Zero Trust architecture, SaaS protection, and BYOD access. Continuously Test and Validate: Simulate real browser-based attacks so you can validate your defenses and learn where your blind spots may be. Harden Identity Access Across Browsers: Put adaptive authentication in place that continuously validates identity within each session. Regularly Audit Browser Extensions: Develop review processes to keep track of all extensions in use. Apply Least-Privilege to Web APIs: Restrict sensitive browser APIs to only the business apps that require them. Automate Browser Threat Hunting: Leverage browser telemetry and integrate the data with your existing stack to hunt for suspicious patterns.

Final Thought: Browsers as the New Identity Perimeter

The Scattered Spider group personifies how attackers can evolve their tactics from targeting an endpoint to focusing on the enterprise's most used application, the browser. They do so to steal identities, take over sessions, and remain inside a user's environment without a trace. CISOs must adapt and use browser-native security controls to stop these identity-based threats.

Investing in a frictionless, runtime-aware security platform is the answer. Instead of being reactionary, security teams can stop attacks at the source. For all security leaders, enterprise browser protection doesn't just work to mitigate attackers like Scattered Spider; it fortifies the window into your enterprise and upgrades the security posture for all SaaS applications, remote work, and beyond.

To learn more about Secure Enterprise Browsers and how they can benefit your organization, speak to a Seraphic expert.