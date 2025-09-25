Welcome to this week's Threatsday Bulletin—your Thursday check-in on the latest twists and turns in cybersecurity and hacking.

The digital threat landscape never stands still. One week it's a critical zero-day, the next it's a wave of phishing lures or a state-backed disinformation push. Each headline is a reminder that the rules keep changing and that defenders—whether you're protecting a global enterprise or your own personal data—need to keep moving just as fast.

In this edition we unpack fresh exploits, high-profile arrests, and the newest tactics cybercriminals are testing right now. Grab a coffee, take five minutes, and get the key insights that help you stay a step ahead of the next breach.

That wraps up this week's Threatsday Bulletin. Use these stories as a prompt to double-check your own defenses: apply the urgent updates, tighten access controls, and talk with colleagues about what these incidents mean for your environment.

Every small action today helps prevent a big incident tomorrow.

👉 Stay in the loop: Sign up for our newsletter for real-time updates and next week's highlights.