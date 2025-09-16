AI agents are rapidly becoming a core part of the enterprise, being embedded across enterprise workflows, operating with autonomy, and making decisions about which systems to access and how to use them. But as agents grow in power and autonomy, so do the risks and threats.

Recent studies show 80% of companies have already experienced unintended AI agent actions, from unauthorized system access to data leaks. These incidents aren't edge cases. They are the inevitable outcome of deploying AI agents at scale without purpose-built security mechanisms. Traditional IAM wasn't designed for this. Agents move too fast, operate 24/7, while relying on non-human identities (NHIs) to define precisely what they can and can't do.

How can organizations possibly secure what they cannot see or control? To address this challenge, a new approach is needed—one that enables secure-by-design AI agent deployment across the enterprise.

Enter: Astrix's Agent Control Plane (ACP)

Astrix's AI Agent Control Plane (ACP), is the industry's first solution designed to deploy secure-by-design AI agents across the enterprise. With ACP, every AI agent receives short-lived, precisely scoped credentials and just-in-time access based on least privilege principles, eliminating access chaos and reducing compliance risk.

ACP delivers three core benefits:

Audits are fast and predictable – Clear ownership and tracked activity trails ensure every agent action is governed and easy to validate. Secure access for AI agents – Least-privilege, just-in-time credentials from day one keep access tight and risk low. Developer productivity – Policy-driven, pre-approved access lets developers spin up agents quickly, with streamlined approvals to cut delays and keep work moving.

How it works

Security admins create granular, least-privilege permission profiles tailored to specific AI agent use cases. Deploy agents: Developers launch AI agents from their preferred tools, applying the appropriate pre-approved permission profile.

Developers launch AI agents from their preferred tools, applying the appropriate pre-approved permission profile. Centralize control: Once deployed, every agent is visible in Astrix's inventory with its policies attached, enabling real-time monitoring, management, and adjustments.

What changes when you adopt an ACP

A straightforward API or CLI to request policy-compliant access. Guardrails that keep velocity high and risk low. For leadership: Faster time from idea to safely deployed agent, shorter audit cycles, and measurable reduction in incident blast radius.

Discover, Secure, and Deploy AI Agents Responsibly

With the introduction of ACP, Astrix now delivers the industry's first end-to-end enterprise solution for AI agent security. Our Discover–Secure–Deploy framework enables you to gain visibility, establish security guardrails, and confidently deploy agents at scale.

Discover: Gain visibility into every AI agent along with its associated NHIs and machine credentials — including API keys, service accounts, secrets, and more.

Secure: Identify and remediate excessive privileges, vulnerable configurations, abnormal activity, and policy violations.

Deploy: Safely roll out secure-by-design AI agents with Zero Trust access policies, just-in-time credentials, and audit trails enforced through ACP.

This Discover–Secure–Deploy framework helps ensure organizations can unlock the full value of agentic AI — without introducing uncontrolled risk.

Conclusion

AI agents and NHIs are the fastest-growing blind spot, outnumbering employees 100:1 and falling outside traditional IAM. Astrix enables enterprises to discover every AI agent and NHI, secure excessive privileges and real-time threats, and deploy agentic AI safely with secure-by-design guardrails like just-in-time access — allowing organizations to unlock the full value of agentic AI.

Ready to see how you can adopt AI securely and at scale? Schedule a demo to see Astrix in action.