Every day, businesses, teams, and project managers trust platforms like Trello, Asana, etc., to collaborate and manage tasks. But what happens when that trust is broken? According to a recent report by Statista, the average cost of a data breach worldwide was about $4.88 million. Also, in 2024, the private data of over 15 million Trello user profiles was shared on a popular hacker forum. Yet, most organizations and project managers still assume that their platform's built-in backups are enough until they are not. The next few paragraphs will expose some risks of relying on these platform tools alone and how to better protect yourself and your organization from data loss with cloud backup and recovery.

Why are project management tools becoming a prime target for data loss?

More than 95% of businesses today rely heavily on project management tools like Trello and Asana to organize tasks, collaborate with teams, and track project milestones. However, as project managers become more deeply integrated into these tools for their daily operations and storing massive data volumes in one place, two major threats arise: human errors and cyber threats.

Tiny human errors that cause massive data disasters

Data is one of the most critical assets of every organization. It helps them understand customer behaviour, market trends, and internal performance. Also, for project managers, it provides insight into project timelines, risk management, resource allocation, and team productivity. When used effectively, it can be used to forecast business sales and revenue.

However, while cyberattacks and natural disasters can lead to data loss, the human element is the most common cause. For example, teams and project managers that juggle multiple tasks and deadlines in a shared workspace create ample room for accidental deletions and mistakes. Also, according to a study conducted by the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), human error accounts for 52 percent of the root causes of security breaches. Other common human errors include misconfigured user permissions, unintended bulk actions, archiving projects too early, etc.

The growing threat of cyberattacks

Most project management tools today are cloud-based, enabling teams to collaborate remotely. However, they have also become attractive to cybercriminals. Cyberattacks such as phishing and ransomware are targeting these platforms with a lot of sensitive information that might cripple a business if found in the wrong hands.

For instance, data reports by DocuClipper have it that "60% of small businesses that are victims of a Cyber Attack go out of business within six months". That is why you, as a project manager, need the proper information security to protect your data from such threats.

Are built-in security features enough to protect your project data?

The answer is No! And here is why. While most SaaS-based project management tools like Monday com, Trello, and Asana have basic built-in features such as role-based access control, data encryption, and authentication, they are not fully designed to protect against costly mistakes caused by human error. For project managers, this could mean the difference between staying on schedule and facing expensive delays.

Limitations of native security project management tools

No version history or rollback . Many project management tools don't offer full versioning, making restoring to the previous state difficult.

. Many project management tools don't offer full versioning, making restoring to the previous state difficult. Limited recovery windows . Platforms like Asana retain deleted tasks for 30 days. After that, it is permanently deleted without a trace.

. Platforms like Asana retain deleted tasks for 30 days. After that, it is permanently deleted without a trace. Basic trash bins aren't enough . For instance, if a team member accidentally deletes a task, and it's not caught quickly, it might be impossible to restore such a task.

. For instance, if a team member accidentally deletes a task, and it's not caught quickly, it might be impossible to restore such a task. Lack of protection against internal mistakes. Built-in features cannot stop major errors like accidental deletion of an entire board or misconfiguration of settings.

Third-party backup: the missing layer in your SaaS project management tools

Project managers and team leaders must be proactive when dealing with SaaS tools. And that includes having a third-party cloud backup for business. While SaaS project management platforms are efficient and feature-rich, they are vulnerable and are not immune to data loss. The rising cyber-attack threats, human error, compliance, and audit readiness have made third-party backup solutions essential for data protection.

Leverage FluentPro Backup for Project Management Software

FluentPro Backup is one of the best cloud-based backup and restore tools for project management software. Whether it is Monday.com backups, Asana, Smartsheet, Trello, Microsoft Planner Basic, Planner Premium, Microsoft Dynamics Project Operations, or Microsoft Dataverse database, the backup tool is designed to automate end-to-end data protection without requiring manual intervention from project managers or team leaders. Also, one of the defining strengths of FluentPro Backup is its ability to minimize data loss due to accidental deletion, sync error, or third-party integration failures.

Capabilities of FluentPro Backup for SaaS project management tools

Automated continuous backup. FluentPro Backup provides 100% automated backup that runs continuously and saves project versions.

FluentPro Backup provides 100% automated backup that runs continuously and saves project versions. Quick restoration of projects. FluentPro Backup offers quick and automated recovery. For example, if a project was deleted due to human error or a cyber-attack, the software provides a one-click full project restore to minimize downtime and disruption.

FluentPro Backup offers quick and automated recovery. For example, if a project was deleted due to human error or a cyber-attack, the software provides a one-click full project restore to minimize downtime and disruption. Granular restore. Project managers or teams sometimes don't need to restore an entire project, just a specific file or task. FluentPro Backup offers granular recovery options that allow you to restore individual items, subtasks, or labels.

Project managers or teams sometimes don't need to restore an entire project, just a specific file or task. FluentPro Backup offers granular recovery options that allow you to restore individual items, subtasks, or labels. Enterprise-grade security measures. At the core of FluentPro Backup is project management software security. Understanding the importance of data security, the software protects your projects from unauthorized access and breaches. For instance, the software uses Microsoft Azure to store data with full compliance standards.

At the core of FluentPro Backup is project management software security. Understanding the importance of data security, the software protects your projects from unauthorized access and breaches. For instance, the software uses Microsoft Azure to store data with full compliance standards. Version control and audit trails. Version history is one of the outstanding features of FluentPro Backup software. The solution keeps historical snapshots of project data, which allows you to compare and restore changes between versions. Also, there is an audit trail that logs every backup and restores your SaaS project management tools.

What real-world value does FluentPro Backup bring to businesses?

Ensures project continuity . Always showing up is the most important thing for all businesses out there. This uninterrupted flow supports better project delivery outcomes and preserves client trust.

. Always showing up is the most important thing for all businesses out there. This uninterrupted flow supports better project delivery outcomes and preserves client trust. Boosts team confidence and productivity . Project managers and teams can work productively when they know every task and project is backed up securely.

. Project managers and teams can work productively when they know every task and project is backed up securely. Minimize operational and financial risk . Some of the most critical risks associated with data loss include costly delays, damaged reputations, and lost contracts. However, with FluentPro Backup, you can minimize this risk to the barest minimum without impacting business operations.

. Some of the most critical risks associated with data loss include costly delays, damaged reputations, and lost contracts. However, with FluentPro Backup, you can minimize this risk to the barest minimum without impacting business operations. Enhance stakeholder trust. Stakeholders and clients are the backbone of every business venture. You want to ensure that they are always happy doing business with you. You can assure them by demonstrating your backup and recovery strategies using the FluentPro Backup tool.

Conclusion

While SaaS project management tools like Monday.com, Asana, Trello, and Smartsheet are widely used for collaboration and task tracking, they come with several project management challenges that can compromise project data integrity and availability. However, by taking a proactive approach to project management security, you are well-positioned for any cyber threats or tiny human errors that might cause downtime, financial loss, and reputational damage. So don't wait until data loss disrupts your project workflow; invest in secure tools like FluentPro Backup to protect your project data and ensure your team and organization peace of mind.