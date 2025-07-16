Social engineering attacks have entered a new era—and they're coming fast, smart, and deeply personalized.

It's no longer just suspicious emails in your spam folder. Today's attackers use generative AI, stolen branding assets, and deepfake tools to mimic your executives, hijack your social channels, and create convincing fakes of your website, emails, and even voice. They don't just spoof—they impersonate.

Modern attackers aren't relying on chance. They're running long-term, multi-channel campaigns across email, LinkedIn, SMS, and even support portals—targeting your employees, customers, and partners.

Whether it's a fake recruiter reaching out on LinkedIn, a lookalike login page sent via text, or a cloned CFO demanding a wire transfer, the tactics are faster, more adaptive, and increasingly automated using AI.

The result? Even trained users are falling for sophisticated fakes—because they're not just phishing links anymore. They're operations.

The Modern Threat Landscape: How AI-powered social engineering campaigns are evolving—and what that means for your current defenses.

How AI-powered social engineering campaigns are evolving—and what that means for your current defenses. Real-Time Defense: How Doppel identifies impersonation attempts and shuts them down before users engage.

How Doppel identifies impersonation attempts and shuts them down before users engage. Shared Intelligence at Scale: How learning from attacks across thousands of brands helps make deception unprofitable.

Impersonation attacks are scaling faster than any human team can monitor manually. Security awareness training isn't enough. Static detection rules fall short. You need a defense that thinks and adapts in real-time.

