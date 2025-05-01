Security Operations Center (SOC) teams are facing a fundamentally new challenge — traditional cybersecurity tools are failing to detect advanced adversaries who have become experts at evading endpoint-based defenses and signature-based detection systems. The reality of these “invisible intruders” is driving a significant need for a multi-layered approach to detecting threats, including Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions.

The invisible intruder problem

Imagine your network has been compromised — not today or yesterday, but months ago. Despite your significant investments in security tools running 24/7, an advanced adversary has been quietly moving through your systems, carefully avoiding detection. They've stolen credentials, established backdoors, and exfiltrated sensitive data, all while your dashboards showed nothing but green.

This scenario is not hypothetical. The average dwell time for attackers — the period between initial compromise and detection — still hovers around 21 days in many industries, with some breaches remaining undiscovered for years.

"We hear this story repeatedly from security teams," says Vince Stoffer, field CTO at Corelight, the fastest growing provider of NDR solutions. "They install an NDR solution and immediately discover basic network visibility issues or suspicious activity that's been undiscovered on their networks for months — sometimes years. Adversaries have been conducting reconnaissance, establishing persistence, making lateral moves, and exfiltrating data, all below the detection capabilities of their existing security stack."

The problem lies in how modern attackers operate. Today's sophisticated threat actors don't rely on malware with known signatures or behaviors that trigger endpoint alerts. Instead, they:

Use living-off-the-land techniques, leveraging legitimate system tools like PowerShell

Move laterally through networks using stolen but valid credentials

Communicate through encrypted channels

Carefully time their activities to blend with normal business operations

Exploit trusted relationships between systems

These techniques specifically target blind spots in traditional security approaches focused on known indicators of compromise. Signature-based detection and endpoint monitoring simply weren't designed to catch adversaries who operate primarily within legitimate processes and authenticated sessions.

How can NDR address these invisible intruders and help security teams regain control of their systems?

What is Network Detection and Response?

NDR represents an evolution in network security monitoring that goes beyond traditional intrusion detection systems and complements the broader security stack. At their core, NDR solutions capture and analyze raw network traffic and metadata to detect malicious activities, security anomalies, and protocol violations that other security tools might miss.

Unlike legacy network security tools that relied primarily on signatures of known threats, modern NDR incorporates a multi-layered detection strategy:

Behavioral analytics to identify unusual patterns in network traffic

Machine learning models that establish baselines and flag deviations

Protocol analysis that understands the "conversations" happening between systems

Threat intelligence integration to identify known malicious indicators

Advanced analytical capabilities for retrospective threat hunting

The "response" element is equally important. NDR platforms provide detailed forensic data for investigations and often include capabilities for automated or guided response actions to contain threats quickly.

Why SOC teams are embracing NDR

The shift toward NDR stems from several fundamental changes in the security landscape that have transformed how organizations approach threat detection.

1. Rapidly expanding and diversifying attack surfaces

Modern enterprise environments have grown exponentially more complex with cloud adoption, containerization, IoT proliferation, and hybrid work models. This expansion has created critical visibility challenges, particularly for lateral movement across environments (east-west traffic) that traditional perimeter-focused tools can miss. NDR provides comprehensive and normalized visibility across these diverse environments, unifying monitoring of on-premises, cloud, and multi-cloud infrastructure under a single analytical umbrella.

2. Privacy-centric technology evolution

The widespread adoption of encryption has fundamentally changed security monitoring. With more than 90% of web traffic now encrypted, traditional inspection approaches have become ineffective. Advanced NDR solutions have evolved to analyze encrypted traffic patterns without decryption, maintaining security visibility while respecting privacy through metadata analysis, JA3/JA3S fingerprinting, and other techniques that don't require breaking encryption.

3. Unmanageable device proliferation

The explosion of connected devices — from IoT sensors to operational technology — has created environments where traditional agent-based security is impractical or impossible. NDR's agentless approach provides visibility into devices where endpoint solutions cannot be deployed, addressing the security blind spots that increasingly dominate modern networks as device types multiply faster than security teams can manage them.

4. Complementary detection approach

SOC teams have recognized that different security technologies excel at detecting different types of threats. While EDR excels at detecting process-level activities on managed endpoints, NDR monitors network traffic for an objective record of communications that is difficult for attackers to manipulate or erase. While logs can be altered and endpoint telemetry can be disabled, network communications must occur for attackers to accomplish their objectives. This "ground truth" quality makes network data particularly valuable for threat detection and forensic investigations. This complementary approach closes critical visibility gaps that attackers exploit.

5. Cybersecurity workforce crisis

The global shortage of security professionals (estimated at over 3.5 million unfilled positions) has pushed organizations to adopt technologies that maximize analyst effectiveness. NDR helps address this talent gap by providing high-fidelity detections with rich context that reduce alert fatigue and accelerate investigation processes. By consolidating related activities and providing comprehensive views of potential attack sequences, NDR reduces the cognitive load on already-stretched security teams, allowing them to handle more incidents with existing staff.

6. Evolving regulatory landscape

Organizations face increasingly stringent compliance requirements with shorter reporting timeframes. Regulations like GDPR, CCPA, NIS2, and industry-specific frameworks mandate rapid incident notification (often within 72 hours or less) and require detailed forensic evidence. NDR solutions provide the comprehensive audit trails and forensic data necessary to meet these requirements, enabling organizations to demonstrate due diligence and provide required documentation for regulatory reporting. This data is also critical in helping the security team confidently state that the threat has been fully contained and mitigated and to understand the true scope and scale of what the attackers touched when they were inside the network.

The future of NDR

As more organizations recognize the limitations of traditional security approaches, NDR adoption continues to accelerate. While NDR innovation is moving quickly to stay ahead of attackers, critical capabilities for any NDR solution must include:

Cloud-native solutions that provide visibility across multi-cloud environments

Integration with SOAR (Security Orchestration, Automation and Response) platforms for streamlined workflows

Advanced analytical capabilities for proactive threat hunting

Open architectures that facilitate integration with broader security ecosystems

For SOC teams dealing with increasingly complex threats, NDR has become not just another security tool but a foundational capability that provides the visibility needed to detect and respond to today's sophisticated attackers. While no single technology can solve all security challenges, NDR addresses critical blind spots that have been exploited repeatedly in major breaches.

As attack surfaces continue to expand and adversaries grow more creative in how they infiltrate a secure environment, the ability to see and understand network communications has become essential for organizations serious about security. The network, after all, doesn't lie — and that truth has become invaluable in an era where deception is an attacker's primary strategy.

Corelight provides elite defenders of all shapes and sizes with the tools and resources they need to ensure comprehensive network visibility and advanced NDR capabilities, based on the open-source Zeek network monitoring platform. Visit Corelight.com for more information.