Security Service Edge (SSE) platforms have become the go-to architecture for securing hybrid work and SaaS access. They promise centralized enforcement, simplified connectivity, and consistent policy control across users and devices.

But there's a problem: they stop short of where the most sensitive user activity actually happens—the browser.

This isn't a small omission. It's a structural limitation. And it's leaving organizations exposed in the one place they can't afford to be: the last mile of user interaction.

A new report Reevaluating SSEs: A Technical Gap Analysis of Last-Mile Protection analyzing gaps in SSE implementations reveals where current architectures fall short—and why many organizations are reevaluating how they protect user interactions inside the browser. The findings point to a fundamental visibility challenge at the point of user action.

SSEs deliver value for what they're designed to do—enforce network-level policies and route traffic securely between endpoints and cloud services. But they were never built to observe or control what happens inside the browser tab, where the real risk resides today.

And that's exactly where attackers, insiders, and data leaks thrive.

Architecturally Blind to User Behavior

SSE solutions rely on upstream enforcement points—cloud-based proxies or Points of Presence (PoPs)—to inspect and route traffic. That works for coarse-grained access control and web filtering. But once a user is granted access to an application, SSEs lose visibility.

They can't see:

Which identity the user is signed in with (personal or corporate)

What's being typed into a GenAI prompt

Whether a file upload is a sensitive IP or a harmless PDF

If a browser extension is silently exfiltrating credentials

Whether data is moving between two open tabs in the same session

In short: once the session is allowed, the enforcement ends.

That's a major gap in a world where work happens in SaaS tabs, GenAI tools, and unmanaged endpoints.

Use Cases SSE Can't Handle Alone

GenAI Data Leakage: SSEs can block domains like chat.openai.com, but most organizations don't want to block GenAI outright. Once a user gets access, SSE has no way of seeing whether they paste proprietary source code into ChatGPT—or even if they're logged in with a corporate vs. personal account. That's a recipe for undetected data leakage. Shadow SaaS and Identity Misuse: Users routinely log into SaaS tools like Notion, Slack, or Google Drive with personal identities—especially on BYOD or hybrid devices. SSEs can't differentiate based on identity, so personal logins using sensitive data go unmonitored and uncontrolled. Browser Extension Risks: Extensions often request full-page access, clipboard control, or credential storage. SSEs are blind to all of it. If a malicious extension is active, it can bypass all upstream controls and silently capture sensitive data. File Movement and Uploads: Whether it's dragging a file into Dropbox or downloading from a corporate app onto an unmanaged device, SSE solutions can't enforce controls once the content hits the browser. Browser tab context—who's logged in, what account is active, whether the device is managed—is outside their scope.

Filling the Gap: Browser-Native Security

To secure the last mile, organizations are turning to browser-native security platforms—solutions that operate inside the browser itself, not around it.

This includes Enterprise Browsers and Enterprise Browser Extensions, which deliver:

Visibility into copy/paste, uploads, downloads, and text inputs

Account-based policy enforcement (e.g., allow corporate Gmail, block personal)

Monitoring and control of browser extensions

Real-time risk scoring of user activity

Critically, these controls can operate even when the device is unmanaged or the user is remote—making them ideal for hybrid, BYOD, and distributed environments.

Augment, Don't Replace

This isn't a call to rip and replace SSE. SSE remains a critical part of the modern security stack. But it needs help—specifically at the user interaction layer.

Browser-native security doesn't compete with SSE; it complements it. Together, they provide full-spectrum visibility and control—from network-level policy to user-level enforcement.

Conclusion: Rethink the Edge Before It Breaks

The browser is now the real endpoint. It's where GenAI tools are used, where sensitive data is handled, and where tomorrow's threats will emerge.

Here's why organizations need to rethink where their security stack begins—and ends.

Download the full report to explore the gaps in today's SSE architectures and how browser-native security can close them.