The malware known as Latrodectus has become the latest to embrace the widely-used social engineering technique called ClickFix as a distribution vector.

"The ClickFix technique is particularly risky because it allows the malware to execute in memory rather than being written to disk," Expel said in a report shared with The Hacker News. "This removes many opportunities for browsers or security tools to detect or block the malware."

Latrodectus, believed to be a successor to IcedID, is the name given to a malware that acts as a downloader for other payloads, such as ransomware. It was first documented by Proofpoint and Team Cymru in April 2024.

Incidentally, the malware is one among the many malicious software to suffer an operational setback as part of Operation Endgame, which took down 300 servers worldwide and neutralized 650 domains related to Bumblebee, Lactrodectus, QakBot, HijackLoader, DanaBot, TrickBot, and WARMCOOKIE between May 19 and 22, 2025.

In the latest set of Latrodectus attacks observed by Expel in May 2025, unsuspecting users are tricked into copying and executing a PowerShell command from an infected website, a tactic that has become a prevalent method to distribute a wide range of malware.

"When run by a user, these commands will attempt to install a file located at the remote URL using MSIExec, and then execute it in memory," Expel said. "This keeps the attacker from having to write the file to the computer and risk being detected by the browser or an antivirus that might detect it on disk."

The MSI installer contains a legitimate application from NVIDIA, which is used to sideload a malicious DLL, which then uses curl to download the main payload.

To mitigate attacks of this type, it's advised to disable the Windows Run program using Group Policy Objects (GPOs) or turn off the "Windows + R" hot key via a Windows Registry change.

From ClickFix to TikTok

The disclosure comes as Trend Micro revealed details of a new engineering campaign that instead of relying on fake CAPTCHA pages employs TikTok videos likely generated using artificial intelligence (AI) tools to deliver the Vidar and StealC information stealers by instructing users to run malicious commands on their systems to activate Windows, Microsoft Office, CapCut, and Spotify.

These videos have been posted from various TikTok accounts such as @gitallowed, @zane.houghton, @allaivo2, @sysglow.wow, @alexfixpc, and @digitaldreams771. These accounts are no longer active. One of the videos claiming to provide instructions on how to "boost your Spotify experience instantly" has amassed nearly 500,000 views, with over 20,000 likes and more than 100 comments.

The campaign marks a new escalation of ClickFix in that users searching for ways to activate pirated apps are verbally and visually guided to open the Windows Run dialog by pressing the "Windows + R" hot key, launch PowerShell, and run the command highlighted in the video, ultimately compromising their own systems.

"Threat actors are now using TikTok videos that are potentially generated using AI-powered tools to socially engineer users into executing PowerShell commands under the guise of guiding them to activate legitimate software or unlock premium features," security researcher Junestherry Dela Cruz said.

"This campaign highlights how attackers are ready to weaponize whichever social media platforms are currently popular to distribute malware."

Fake Ledger Apps Used to Steal Mac Users' Seed Phrases

The findings also follow the discovery of four different malware campaigns that leverage a cloned version of the Ledger Live app to steal sensitive data, including seed phrases, with the goal of draining victims' cryptocurrency wallets. The activity has been ongoing since August 2024.

The attacks make use of the malicious DMG files that, when launched, launches AppleScript to exfiltrate passwords and Apple Notes data, and then download a trojanized version of Ledger Live. Once the app is opened, it warns users of a supposed account problem and that it requires their seed phrase for recovery. The entered seed phrase is sent to an attacker-controlled server.

Moonlock Lab, which shed light on the campaign, said the rogue apps make use of macOS stealer malware like Atomic macOS Stealer (AMOS) and Odyssey, the latter of which introduced the novel phishing scheme in March 2025. It's worth noting that the activity overlaps with a macOS infostealer campaign that targets Ledger Live users through PyInstaller-packed binaries, as revealed by Jamf this month.

"On dark web forums, chatter around anti-Ledger schemes is growing. The next wave is already taking shape," MacPaw's cybersecurity division noted. "Hackers will continue to exploit the trust crypto owners place in Ledger Live."