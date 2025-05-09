AI agents are changing the way businesses work. They can answer questions, automate tasks, and create better user experiences. But with this power comes new risks — like data leaks, identity theft, and malicious misuse.

If your company is exploring or already using AI agents, you need to ask: Are they secure?

AI agents work with sensitive data and make real-time decisions. If they're not protected, attackers can exploit them to steal information, spread misinformation, or take control of systems.

Join Michelle Agroskin, Product Marketing Manager at Auth0, for a free, expert-led webinar — Building AI Agents Securely — that breaks down the most important AI security issues and what you can do about them.

What You'll Learn:

What AI Agents Are: Understand how AI agents work and why they're different from chatbots or traditional apps.

Understand how AI agents work and why they're different from chatbots or traditional apps. What Can Go Wrong: Learn about real risks — like adversarial attacks, data leakage, and identity misuse.

Learn about real risks — like adversarial attacks, data leakage, and identity misuse. How to Secure Them: Discover proven methods and tools to protect your AI agents and earn user trust.

This is not a sales pitch. It's a practical, no-fluff session with real strategies you can use today. Whether you're already building with AI or just getting started, this webinar will help you stay ahead of threats.

