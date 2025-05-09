AI agents are changing the way businesses work. They can answer questions, automate tasks, and create better user experiences. But with this power comes new risks — like data leaks, identity theft, and malicious misuse.
If your company is exploring or already using AI agents, you need to ask: Are they secure?
AI agents work with sensitive data and make real-time decisions. If they're not protected, attackers can exploit them to steal information, spread misinformation, or take control of systems.
Join Michelle Agroskin, Product Marketing Manager at Auth0, for a free, expert-led webinar — Building AI Agents Securely — that breaks down the most important AI security issues and what you can do about them.
What You'll Learn:
- What AI Agents Are: Understand how AI agents work and why they're different from chatbots or traditional apps.
- What Can Go Wrong: Learn about real risks — like adversarial attacks, data leakage, and identity misuse.
- How to Secure Them: Discover proven methods and tools to protect your AI agents and earn user trust.
This is not a sales pitch. It's a practical, no-fluff session with real strategies you can use today. Whether you're already building with AI or just getting started, this webinar will help you stay ahead of threats.