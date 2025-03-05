Identity-based attacks are on the rise. Attackers are targeting identities with compromised credentials, hijacked authentication methods, and misused privileges. While many threat detection solutions focus on cloud, endpoint, and network threats, they overlook the unique risks posed by SaaS identity ecosystems. This blind spot is wreaking havoc on heavily SaaS-reliant organizations big and small.

The question is, what can security teams do about it?

Have no fear, because Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR) is here to save the day. It's essential to have the visibility and response mechanisms to stop attacks before they become breaches.

Here's the super lineup that every team needs to stop SaaS identity threats.

#1 Full coverage: cover every angle

Like Cap's shield, this defense should cover every angle. Traditional threat detection tools such as XDRs and EDRs fail to cover SaaS applications and leave organizations vulnerable. SaaS identity threat detection and response (ITDR) coverage should include:

ITDR should extend beyond traditional cloud, network, IoT, and endpoint security to include SaaS applications like Microsoft 365, Salesforce, Jira, and Github.

Seamless integrations with IdPs like Okta, Azure AD, and Google Workspace to make sure no logins slip through the cracks.

Deep forensic investigation of events and audit logs for a detailed report of logging and historical analysis of all identity-related incidents.

#2 Identity-centric: let no one slip through the threads

Spidey's web ensnares enemies before they strike, and no one slips through the threads. When security events are only listed in chronological order, abnormal activity by a single identity can go undetected. It's crucial to make sure your ITDR detects and correlates threats in an identity-centric timeline.

What identity-centric in ITDR means:

You can see the complete attack story by one identity across your entire SaaS environment, mapping lateral movements from infiltration to exfiltration.

Authentication events, privilege changes, and access anomalies are structured into attack chains.

User and Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA) are leveraged to identify deviations from normal identity activity so you don't have to hunt through events to find the suspicious ones.

Both human and non-human identities like service accounts, API keys, and OAuth tokens are continuously monitored and flagged for abnormal activity.

Unusual privilege escalations or lateral movement attempts within your SaaS environments are detected so you can investigate and respond rapidly.

#3 Threat intelligence: detect the undetectable

Professor X can see everything with Cerebro, and complete ITDR should be able to detect the undetectable. ITDR threat intelligence should:

Classify any darknet activity for easy investigation by security teams.

Include IP geolocation and IP privacy (VPNs) for context.

Enrich threat detection with Indicators of Compromise (IoCs) like compromised credentials, malicious IPs, and other suspicious markers.

Map attack stages using frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK to help identify identity compromise and lateral movement.

#4 Prioritization: focus on the real threats

Alert fatigue is real. Daredevil's heightened senses allow him to filter through overwhelming noise, detect hidden dangers, and focus on the real threats—just like ITDR prioritization cuts through alert fatigue and highlights critical risks. SaaS ITDR threat prioritization should include:

Dynamic risk scoring in real-time to reduce false positives and highlight the most critical threats.

A complete incident timeline that connects identity events into a cohesive attack story, turning scattered signals into high-fidelity, actionable alerts.

Clear alert context with affected identities, impacted applications, attack stage in the MITRE ATT&CK framework, and key event details like failed logins, privilege escalation, and behavioral anomalies.

#5 Integrations: Be unstoppable

Just like the Avengers combine their powers to be unstoppable, an effective SaaS ITDR should have integrations for automated workflows, making the team more efficient and reducing heavy lifting. ITDR integrations should include:

SIEM & SOAR for automated workflows.

Step-by-step mitigation playbooks and policy enforcement guides for every application and every stage of the MITRE ATT&CK framework

#6 Posture management: Leverage the dynamic duo (BONUS TIP!)

Black Widow and Hawkeye are a dynamic duo, and a comprehensive ITDR relies on SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) to minimize the attack surface as the first layer of protection. A complimentary SSPM should include:

Deep visibility into all SaaS applications, including Shadow IT, app-to-app integrations, user permissions, roles, and access levels.

Misconfiguration & policy drift detection, aligned to the SCuBA framework by CISA, to identify misconfigured authentication policies like lack of MFA, weak password policies, and excessive role-based permissions to ensure policies are consistently enforced

Dormant and orphaned account detection to flag inactive, unused, or orphaned accounts that pose a risk.

Tracking of user lifecycle events to prevent unauthorized access.

With great power comes great responsibility

This lineup of must-haves fully equips organizations to face any SaaS identity-based threat that comes their way. Not all heroes wear capes… some just have unstoppable ITDR.

