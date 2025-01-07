It's time once again to pay our respects to the once-famous cybersecurity solutions whose usefulness died in the past year. The cybercriminal world collectively mourns the loss of these solutions and the easy access they provide to victim organizations. These solutions, though celebrated in their prime, succumbed to the twin forces of time and advancing threats. Much like a tribute to celebrities lost in the past year, this article will look back at a few of cybersecurity's brightest stars that went dark in the past year.

1. Legacy Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA)

Cause of Death: Compromised by sophisticated phishing, man-in-the-middle (MitM), SIM-swapping, and MFA prompt bombing attacks.

The superstar of access security for more than twenty years, legacy MFA solutions enjoyed broad adoption followed by almost-universal responsibility for cybersecurity failures leading to successful ransomware attacks. These outdated solutions relied heavily on SMS or email-based codes often sent in unencrypted plain text. Their vulnerability to phishing, SIM swapping, and MitM attacks grew glaringly apparent in 2024, leaving their users in a state of near-defenselessness in the face of Generative AI-based attacks.

The Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency [CISA], part of the Department of Homeland Security, stated that 90% of successful phishing attacks started with phishing. Legacy MFA's inherent weakness is that it relies on users who are well-meaning but no match for modern attack techniques.

Legacy MFA was fan-favorite and broadly deployed, but it is the most significant vulnerability in most organizations. Jen Easterly, the director of CISA, captured the urgency of evolving beyond outdated solutions, "…make no mistake, any form of MFA is better than no MFA. But recent attacks make it clear: legacy MFA is no match for modern threats."

The Role of FIDO2 and Phishing-Resistant Authentication: In place of legacy MFA, phishing-resistant, FIDO2-compliant solutions have emerged as the gold standard for authentication, driving the industry toward a passwordless future. By leveraging public key cryptography, FIDO2 eliminates shared secrets like passwords, making phishing and replay attacks nearly impossible. Its reliance on hardware security keys and biometrics provides unparalleled security while maintaining simplicity for end users. Biometric authentication greatly enhances security by ensuring that only authorized users can gain network access. It also improves the user experience by removing the need to remember and enter passwords and OTPs.

2. Signature-Based Antivirus

Cause of Death: Overwhelmed by polymorphic malware and fileless attacks.

The faithful companion of early internet users, signature-based antivirus software, finally bowed out in 2024. Its reliance on known malware signatures proved inadequate against today's threats, which mutate faster than databases can be updated. Polymorphic malware, fileless attacks, and AI-driven threats exploited its inability to adapt dynamically.

Replacing it are advanced endpoint detection and response (EDR) and extended detection and response (XDR) platforms that harness machine learning to detect unusual behavior. Signature-based antivirus didn't just lose its battle against attackers; it lost relevance in a world demanding predictive security.

A Look at What's Next: Modern EDR and XDR platforms combine heuristic analysis, AI-driven insights, and real-time monitoring. These systems not only detect and block threats but also offer predictive capabilities to anticipate and neutralize potential attacks before they manifest, setting a new standard for endpoint security. Unlike their signature-based predecessors, EDR and XDR platforms rely on behavioral analysis to identify unusual activity, such as lateral movement within a network or abnormal file execution patterns. These platforms utilize AI and machine learning to analyze vast amounts of data and adapt to the changing threat landscape. These solutions also integrate seamlessly with other tools, including threat intelligence feeds and incident response platforms. They offer a unified view of an organization's security posture by correlating data across endpoints, networks, and cloud environments.

3. Legacy VPNs

Cause of Death: Replaced by zero-trust network access (ZTNA).

The venerable VPN, once a cornerstone of secure remote access, saw its relevance take its last breaths in 2024. Performance bottlenecks and vulnerabilities to lateral movement attacks made them unacceptable for the modern era of cybersecurity.

ZTNA solutions, with their ability to enforce granular, identity-based access policies, are now the better alternative. The shift marked the end of trusting once and accessing all, a concept that outlived its usefulness in the face of persistent threats.

Zero Trust Takes Center Stage: ZTNA restricts access and continuously verifies users and devices, ensuring that access is both context-aware and dynamically adjusted. This approach matches the needs of a hybrid workforce and a cloud-centric world, making it the ideal solution for secure connectivity.

Replacing legacy VPNs are solutions that integrate identity-based security models and dynamic access protocols. Advanced ZTNA systems leverage machine learning to measure user behavior, detect anomalies, and implement adaptive security policies in real-time.

Modern tools such as Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) combine ZTNA with other essential services like cloud security and network optimization, offering a comprehensive solution that outpaces the limitations of traditional VPNs.

4. Standalone Password Managers

Cause of Death: Erosion of trust and ecosystem integration.

Password managers, once praised for simplifying credential storage, found themselves in need of saying a final goodbye in 2024. High-profile breaches eroded trust and standalone solutions simply couldn't compete with integrated identity management systems.

Digital identity solutions offering seamless passwordless authentication and robust lifecycle management overshadowed standalone offerings, marking the end of an era for password managers.

The Rise of Phishing-Resistant Passwordless Solutions The future of authentication lies in passwordless solutions that prioritize security without sacrificing user convenience. These solutions leverage FIDO2 compliance, biometric authentication, and hardware security keys to eliminate passwords, making phishing attacks and credential theft nearly impossible.

By adopting public key cryptography, FIDO2, biometrics, and hardware-based authentication, user credentials remain secure and never leave the user's device. These methods are resistant to phishing, replay attacks, and social engineering, addressing the most common vulnerabilities of legacy password-based systems.

Additionally, passwordless solutions integrate seamlessly with identity and access management (IAM) systems, creating a unified approach to authentication, lifecycle management, and compliance monitoring. Password managers, while revolutionary in their time, were surpassed by the next generation of MFA.

Lessons from the Departed

The technologies we lost in 2024 remind us of the relentless need to adapt to cyberattacks. The loss of these former celebrities of cybersecurity underscores critical lessons for the industry:

Adapt or Perish: Technologies that failed to evolve with the threat landscape were left behind while exposing their users to severe losses. Next-Generation MFA Takes Center Stage: The death of legacy MFA signaled the rise of NGMFA solutions. These solutions deliver adaptive, context-aware security, and integrate biometrics, hardware security keys, and passwordless technologies to provide unparalleled user convenience and resilience against evolving threats. Integration Over Isolation: Standalone tools come up short compared to integrated platforms offering integrated solutions. Phishing-Resistant Next-Gen MFA exemplifies this evolution by combining authentication with broader identity and access management solutions, creating an integrated approach to securing organizations.

As we say goodbye to these once-cherished tools, we honor their contributions and embrace the technologies that have risen to replace them. The cybersecurity world doesn't stand still, and neither can we. In this relentless march forward, the only constant is change.

In Memoriam, 2024.

Learn how Token's Next-Generation MFA replaces outdated solutions to stop phishing and ransomware attacks—visit tokenring.com