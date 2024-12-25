The Apache Software Foundation (ASF) has shipped security updates to address a critical security flaw in Traffic Control that, if successfully exploited, could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary Structured Query Language (SQL) commands in the database.

The SQL injection vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-45387, is rated 9.9 out of 10.0 on the CVSS scoring system.

"An SQL injection vulnerability in Traffic Ops in Apache Traffic Control <= 8.0.1, >= 8.0.0 allows a privileged user with role 'admin,' 'federation,' 'operations,' 'portal,' or 'steering' to execute arbitrary SQL against the database by sending a specially-crafted PUT request," project maintainers said in an advisory.

Apache Traffic Control is an open-source implementation of a Content Delivery Network (CDN). It was announced as a top-level project (TLP) by the AS in June 2018.

Tencent YunDing Security Lab researcher Yuan Luo has been credited with discovering and reporting the vulnerability. It has been patched in version Apache Traffic Control 8.0.2.

The development comes as the ASF has resolved an authentication bypass flaw in Apache HugeGraph-Server (CVE-2024-43441) from versions 1.0 through 1.3. A fix for the shortcoming has been released in version 1.5.0.

It also follows the release of a patch for an important vulnerability in Apache Tomcat (CVE-2024-56337) that could result in remote code execution (RCE) under certain conditions.

Users are recommended to update their instances to the latest versions of the software to protect against potential threats.