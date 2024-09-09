Designed to be more than a one-time assessment— Wing Security's SaaS Pulse provides organizations with actionable insights and continuous oversight into their SaaS security posture—and it's free!

Introducing SaaS Pulse: Free Continuous SaaS Risk Management

Just like waiting for a medical issue to become critical before seeing a doctor, organizations can't afford to overlook the constantly evolving risks in their SaaS ecosystems. New SaaS apps, shifting permissions, and emerging threats mean risks are always in motion.

SaaS Pulse makes it easy to treat SaaS risk management as an ongoing practice, not just an occasional check-up.

Security teams instantly get a real-time security "health" score, prioritized risks, contextualized threat insights, and the organization's app inventory—without setups or integrations.

SaaS is a Moving Target

SaaS stacks don't stand still. Business critical apps can easily slip into a state of vulnerability (i.e. supply chain attacks, account takeovers due to leaked credentials, misconfigurations, user access risks, and offboarding challenges). Relying on outdated point-in-time assessments leaves security teams blind to these shifts.

Turn the Noise into Actionable Data

What sets SaaS Pulse apart is its emphasis on making security insights simple, prioritized, and actionable— all with a click. It's designed for security teams who need answers fast:

Dynamic Security Health Score: Wing Security was the first in the industry to adapt the MITRE framework CWSS to SaaS security. This quantifiable language brings context, clarity, and focus, allowing for a proactive approach to prioritizing SaaS risks.

Wing Security was the first in the industry to adapt the MITRE framework CWSS to SaaS security. This quantifiable language brings context, clarity, and focus, allowing for a proactive approach to prioritizing SaaS risks. Deep Shadow IT Discovery : SaaS Pulse digs deep into every organization's SaaS stack to uncover shadow IT, risky permissions, and potential weaknesses— through a database of +350 K SaaS applications. Users get instant clarity on App2App connectivity, third-party risk management (TPRM), Gen-AI, compliance, and more.

: SaaS Pulse digs deep into every organization's SaaS stack to uncover shadow IT, risky permissions, and potential weaknesses— through a database of +350 K SaaS applications. Users get instant clarity on App2App connectivity, third-party risk management (TPRM), Gen-AI, compliance, and more. Contextual Threat Intelligence: Users understand the "why" behind critical alerts through curated insights from expert threat intelligence analysts and automated contextual analysis - tailored for every SaaS environment.

Users understand the "why" behind critical alerts through curated insights from expert threat intelligence analysts and automated contextual analysis - tailored for every SaaS environment. Prioritized SaaS risks: Users get prioritized risks according to the severity level, helping security teams prioritize which risks to deal with first. SaaS Pulse monitors over 40 critical, complex vulnerabilities such as misconfigured apps, IAM inconsistencies, orphaned accounts or apps, and more.

With these features, and without complicated configurations or integrations, SaaS Pulse makes an indispensable FREE tool for continuous SaaS risk management.

Get to the A-ha in a Click

With a simple connection to core apps like Google Workspace and Microsoft 365, the system provides a comprehensive snapshot of the organization's SaaS security posture within minutes. SaaS Pulse continuously monitors the organization's environment, providing real-time visibility into emerging risks or major changes. Whether it's a sudden permission drift or a newly discovered shadow IT app, security teams are equipped with the insights they need to address these risks before they escalate.

The High Cost of Ignoring SaaS Risks

It's easy for risks to go unnoticed until it's too late. SaaS Pulse eliminates the need for sporadic assessments—through constant, automated monitoring, helping security teams avoid expensive breaches and data leaks. Managing SaaS environments manually (especially as they grow) becomes impossible—SaaS Pulse ensures no risk is overlooked, saving both time and potential losses.

Prevent the Next Data Leak or Breach

Wing Security's SaaS Pulse prioritizes visibility for overloaded security teams. SaaS Pulse isn't just a one-time SSPM tool; it's a continuous companion in maintaining good SaaS security hygiene. It provides a simple yet powerful way to stay on top of SaaS risks with automated, ongoing check-ins. For those who require more advanced capabilities, Wing Security's enterprise solution provides deeper insights, threat detection, automated remediation, and extensive monitoring to keep the organization secure. Learn more at https://wing.security/