A previously undocumented threat actor with likely ties to Chinese-speaking groups has predominantly singled out drone manufacturers in Taiwan as part of a cyber attack campaign that commenced in 2024.

Trend Micro is tracking the adversary under the moniker TIDRONE, stating the activity is espionage-driven given the focus on military-related industry chains.

The exact initial access vector used to breach targets is presently unknown, with Trend Micro's analysis uncovering the deployment of custom malware such as CXCLNT and CLNTEND using remote desktop tools like UltraVNC.

An interesting commonality observed across different victims is the presence of the same enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, raising the possibility of a supply chain attack.

The attack chains subsequently go through three different stages that are designed to facilitate privilege escalation by means of a User Access Control (UAC) bypass, credential dumping, and defense evasion by disabling antivirus products installed on the hosts.

Both the backdoors are initiated by sideloading a rogue DLL via the Microsoft Word application, allowing the threat actors to harvest a wide range of sensitive information,

CXCLNT comes equipped with basic upload and download file capabilities, as well as features for clearing traces, collecting victim information such as file listings and computer names, and downloading next-stage portable executable (PE) and DLL files for execution.

CLNTEND, first detected in April 2024, is a discovered remote access tool (RAT) that supports a wider range of network protocols for communication, including TCP, HTTP, HTTPS, TLS, and SMB (port 445).

"The consistency in file compilation times and the threat actor's operation time with other Chinese espionage-related activities supports the assessment that this campaign is likely being carried out by an as-yet unidentified Chinese-speaking threat group," security researchers Pierre Lee and Vickie Su said.