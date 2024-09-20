Google on Thursday unveiled a Password Manager PIN to let Chrome web users sync their passkeys across Windows, macOS, Linux, ChromeOS, and Android devices.

"This PIN adds an additional layer of security to ensure your passkeys are end-to-end encrypted and can't be accessed by anyone, not even Google," Chrome product manager Chirag Desai said.

The PIN is a six-digit code by default, although it's also possible to create a longer alpha-numeric PIN by selecting "PIN options."

This marks a change from the previous status quo where users could only save passkeys to save passkeys to Google Password Manager on Android.

While the passkeys could be used on other platforms, it was necessary to scan a QR code using the device where they were generated.

The latest change removes that step, making it a lot easier for users to sign in to online services using passkeys by simply scanning their biometrics. Google noted that support for iOS is expected to arrive soon.

This, however, requires the users to know either the Password Manager PIN or the screen lock for their Android devices before using passkeys on a new device.

"These recovery factors will allow you to securely access your saved passkeys and sync new ones across your computers and Android devices," Desai said.

The development comes as the tech giant said passkeys are being used by more than 400 million Google accounts as of May 2024. Two months later, the phishing-resistant alternative was made available to high-risk users via its Advanced Protection Program (APP).