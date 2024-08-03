Cybersecurity researchers have disclosed details of a new distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attack campaign targeting misconfigured Jupyter Notebooks.

The activity, codenamed Panamorfi by cloud security firm Aqua, utilizes a Java-based tool called mineping to launch a TCP flood DDoS attack. Mineping is a DDoS package designed for Minecraft game servers.

Attack chains entail the exploitation of internet-exposed Jupyter Notebook instances to run wget commands for fetching a ZIP archive hosted on a file-sharing site called Filebin.

The ZIP file contains two Java archive (JAR) files, conn.jar and mineping.jar, with the former used to establish connections to a Discord channel and trigger the execution of the mineping.jar package.

"This attack aims to consume the resources of the target server by sending a large number of TCP connection requests," Aqua researcher Assaf Morag said. "The results are written to the Discord channel."

The attack campaign has been attributed to a threat actor who goes by the name yawixooo, whose GitHub account has a public repository containing a Minecraft server properties file.

This is not the first time internet-accessible Jupyter Notebooks have been targeted by adversaries. In October 2023, a Tunisian threat dubbed Qubitstrike was observed breaching Jupyter Notebooks in an attempt to illicitly mine cryptocurrency and breach cloud environments.