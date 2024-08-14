Ivanti has rolled out security updates for a critical flaw in Virtual Traffic Manager (vTM) that could be exploited to achieve an authentication bypass and create rogue administrative users.

The vulnerability, tracked as CVE-2024-7593, has a CVSS score of 9.8 out of a maximum of 10.0.

"Incorrect implementation of an authentication algorithm in Ivanti vTM other than versions 22.2R1 or 22.7R2 allows a remote unauthenticated attacker to bypass authentication of the admin panel," the company said in an advisory.

It impacts the following versions of vTM -

22.2 (fixed in version 22.2R1)

22.3 (fixed in version 22.3R3, available week of August 19, 2024)

22.3R2 (fixed in version 22.3R3, available week of August 19, 2024)

22.5R1 (fixed in version 22.5R2, available week of August 19, 2024)

22.6R1 (fixed in version 22.6R2, available week of August 19, 2024)

22.7R1 (fixed in version 22.7R2)

As temporary mitigation, Ivanti is recommending customers to limit admin access to the management interface or restrict access to trusted IP addresses.

While there is no evidence that the flaw has been exploited in the wild, it acknowledged the public availability of a proof-of-concept (PoC), making it essential that users apply the latest fixes as soon as possible.

Separately, Ivanti has also addressed two shortcomings in Neurons for ITSM that could result in information disclosure and gain unauthorized access to the devices as any user -

CVE-2024-7569 (CVSS score: 9.6) - An information disclosure vulnerability in Ivanti ITSM on-prem and Neurons for ITSM versions 2023.4 and earlier allows an unauthenticated attacker to obtain the OIDC client secret via debug information

CVE-2024-7570 (CVSS score: 8.3) - Improper certificate validation in Ivanti ITSM on-prem and Neurons for ITSM Versions 2023.4 and earlier allows a remote attacker in a MITM position to craft a token that would allow access to ITSM as any user

The issues, which affect versions 2023.4, 2023.3, and 2023.2, have been resolved in versions 2023.4 w/ patch, 2023.3 w/ patch, and 2023.2 w/ patch, respectively.

Also patched by the company are five high-severity flaws (CVE-2024-38652, CVE-2024-38653, CVE-2024-36136, CVE-2024-37399, and CVE-2024-37373) in Ivanti Avalanche that could be exploited to achieve a denial-of-service (DoS) condition or remote code execution. They have been fixed in version 6.4.4.