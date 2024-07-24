The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) has added two security flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, based on evidence of active exploitation.

The vulnerabilities are listed below -

CVE-2012-4792 (CVSS score: 9.3) - Microsoft Internet Explorer Use-After-Free Vulnerability

(CVSS score: 9.3) - Microsoft Internet Explorer Use-After-Free Vulnerability CVE-2024-39891 (CVSS score: 5.3) - Twilio Authy Information Disclosure Vulnerability

CVE-2012-4792 is a decade-old use-after-free vulnerability in Internet Explorer that could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code via a specially crafted site.

It's currently not clear if the flaw has been subjected to renewed exploitation attempts, although it was abused as part of watering hole attacks targeting the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) and Capstone Turbine Corporation websites back in December 2012.

On the other hand, CVE-2024-39891 refers to an information disclosure bug in an unauthenticated endpoint that could be exploited to "accept a request containing a phone number and respond with information about whether the phone number was registered with Authy."

Earlier this month, Twilio said it resolved the issue in versions 25.1.0 (Android) and 26.1.0 (iOS) after unidentified threat actors took advantage of the shortcoming to identify data associated with Authy accounts.

"These types of vulnerabilities are frequent attack vectors for malicious cyber actors and pose significant risks to the federal enterprise," CISA said in an advisory.

Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) agencies are required to remediate the identified vulnerabilities by August 13, 2024, to protect their networks against active threats.