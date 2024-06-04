The U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) on Thursday added a security flaw impacting the Oracle WebLogic Server to the Known Exploited Vulnerabilities (KEV) catalog, citing evidence of active exploitation.

Tracked as CVE-2017-3506 (CVSS score: 7.4), the issue concerns an operating system (OS) command injection vulnerability that could be exploited to obtain unauthorized access to susceptible servers and take complete control.

"Oracle WebLogic Server, a product within the Fusion Middleware suite, contains an OS command injection vulnerability that allows an attacker to execute arbitrary code via a specially crafted HTTP request that includes a malicious XML document," CISA said.

While the agency did not disclose the nature of attacks exploiting the vulnerability, the China-based cryptojacking group known as the 8220 Gang (aka Water Sigbin) has a history of leveraging it since early last year to co-opt unpatched devices into a crypto-mining botnet.

According to a recent report published by Trend Micro, the 8220 Gang has been observed weaponizing flaws in the Oracle WebLogic server (CVE-2017-3506 and CVE-2023-21839) to launch a cryptocurrency miner filelessly in memory by means of a shell or PowerShell script depending on the operating system targeted.

"The gang employed obfuscation techniques, such as hexadecimal encoding of URLs and using HTTP over port 443, allowing for stealthy payload delivery," security researcher Sunil Bharti said. "The PowerShell script and the resulting batch file involved complex encoding, using environment variables to hide malicious code within seemingly benign script components."

In light of the active exploitation of CVE-2017-3506, federal agencies are recommended to apply the latest fixes by June 24, 2024, to protect their networks against potential threats.