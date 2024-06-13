Google has warned that a security flaw impacting Pixel Firmware has been exploited in the wild as a zero-day.

The high-severity vulnerability, tagged as CVE-2024-32896, has been described as an elevation of privilege issue in Pixel Firmware.

The company did not share any additional details related to the nature of attacks exploiting it, but noted "there are indications that CVE-2024-32896 may be under limited, targeted exploitation."

The June 2024 security update addresses a total of 50 security vulnerabilities, five of which relate to various components in Qualcomm chipsets.

Some of the notable issues patched include denial-of-service (DoS) issue impacting Modem, and numerous information disclosure flaws affecting GsmSs, ACPM, and Trusty.

The updates are available for supported Pixel devices, such as Pixel 5a with 5G, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 8a, and Pixel Fold.

Earlier this April, Google resolved two security flaws in the bootloader and firmware components (CVE-2024-29745 and CVE-2024-29748) that were weaponized by forensic companies to steal sensitive data.

Then last week, Arm notified users of a memory-related vulnerability (CVE-2024-4610) in Bifrost and Valhall GPU kernel drivers that has come under active exploitation.