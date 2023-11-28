As cloud technology evolves, so does the challenge of securing sensitive data. In a world where data duplication and sprawl are common, organizations face increased risks of non-compliance and unauthorized data breaches.

Sentra's DSPM (Data Security Posture Management) emerges as a comprehensive solution, offering continuous discovery and accurate classification of sensitive data in the cloud.

This informative webinar, "Securing Sensitive Data Starts with Discovery and Classification: SoFi's DSPM Story" unveils the success story of SoFi, a pioneering cloud-native financial services provider, and its journey with Sentra's DSPM. It explores the challenges and triumphs in securing cloud data and a roadmap to implementing effective DSPM strategies in your organization.

Expert Panel:

As Director of Customer Success at Sentra, Aviv brings deep insights into data security needs and solutions. Pritam H Mungse: SoFi's Director of Product Security, Pritam, has a wealth of experience navigating complex security landscapes.

These industry experts will share their firsthand experiences, challenges, and successes in implementing DSPM at SoFi.

Key Takeaways:

Discover and classify your sensitive cloud data to enrich data catalogs and build internal dashboards.

Determine your data security posture and risk level by considering various factors, such as environments, internal policies, and data sensitivity.

Monitor for suspicious activity and threats.

This webinar is tailored for IT professionals, including CISOs, security analysts, IT managers, and anyone involved in data security and cloud management. Whether you're looking to refine your organization's data security strategy or seeking insights into the latest trends and practices, this session is for you.

Expect a dynamic session with real-life case studies, interactive Q&A, and practical takeaways that you can implement in your organization.

Secure your place in this must-attend webinar. Join us on December 13 to gain pivotal insights into securing cloud data. This is an unmissable opportunity for professionals seeking to elevate their data security methodologies with Sentra's DSPM.