When organizations start incorporating cybersecurity regulations and cyber incident reporting requirements into their security protocols, it's essential for them to establish comprehensive plans for preparation, mitigation, and response to potential threats.

At the heart of your business lies your operational technology and critical systems. This places them at the forefront of cybercriminal interest, as they seek to exploit vulnerabilities, compromise your data, and demand ransoms. In today's landscape, characterized by the ever-present risk of ransomware attacks and the challenges posed by fragmented security solutions, safeguarding your organization is paramount. This is where The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) advocates for the development of resilient, reliable security systems capable of foreseeing, enduring, and rebounding from cyberattacks.

In this guide, we'll explore strategies to fortify your defenses against cyber threats and ensure uninterrupted operations. Fidelis Security, a pioneer in proactive cybersecurity, is here to stand with you on this journey.

Prepare

1. Compliance and Regulatory Compliance:

Compliance is especially critical in regulated industries, where adhering to industry-specific and government regulations is non-negotiable. Fidelis Security's Compliance Management solutions provide controls and monitoring capabilities to ensure that their organizations remain compliant, even in the face of evolving regulatory requirements.

In a world of ever-evolving regulations, maintaining compliance can be a daunting task. Fidelis Security simplifies this challenge by providing comprehensive Compliance Management solutions. These solutions offer the controls and monitoring capabilities necessary to ensure that organizations adhere to industry-specific and government regulations. By maintaining compliance, they not only avoid potential penalties but also bolster their overall cybersecurity posture.

Fidelis Security's patented deep session inspect (DSI) and real-time traffic analysis enable analysts to find information on the network that is controlled by regulatory compliances statutes, such as PCI, HIPAA, FISMA, GLBA and FERPA, in addition to PII, intellectual property, finance-related, and confidential or secret information. By using pre-built data leakage protection (DLP) or custom-built policy, analysts can match these classes of content in addition to any content they deem sensitive. Prevention can be enabled on the network to stop exfiltration as the transfer occurs, which may have originated from a malicious actor or possibly an insider threat.

2. Continuous Monitoring and Threat Detection:

Continuous monitoring and real-time threat detection are essential components of a proactive cybersecurity strategy. Fidelis Security's Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions offer continuous monitoring and advanced threat detection capabilities, helping organizations identify and respond to threats in real-time.

In the face of constantly evolving cyber threats, the ability to monitor networks and detect threats in real-time is invaluable. Fidelis Security's Network Detection and Response (NDR) solutions are designed to provide continuous monitoring of networks and endpoints. These solutions leverage advanced threat detection capabilities to identify and respond to potential threats before they escalate. With Fidelis NDR, organizations gain the upper hand in the ongoing battle against cyberattacks.

Fidelis NDR employs many features over the entire platform to accomplish real-time detection and response. Deep Session Inspection (DSI) and decoding, Deep Packet Inspection (DPI), Antivirus detection (AV), and DNS protocol anomaly detections, on network and mail sensors, provide a multi-faceted approach to network-based detection. Event and sequence-based detections, as well as anomaly detections, are accomplished using the Fidelis Collector, a real-time database of all decoded session and object metadata that is collected as it traverses the network. In addition, Fidelis Endpoint detects malicious objects, traffic flows, and behaviors on endpoints with an agent installed.

Fidelis Deception empowers you to create deception layers that are aligned with your actual network infrastructure. These layers are designed to identify and track malware and intruders as they attempt to move stealthily within your network. By strategically placing decoys and breadcrumbs, this solution aids in enhancing your network's security posture. This approach enables you to achieve heightened visibility and safeguard your assets, even in areas where conventional security agents cannot be deployed—such as in enterprise IoT, Shadow IT, and legacy systems. As a result, you can proactively pinpoint and neutralize threats within your network, preventing potential harm to your organization.

Finally, the Fidelis Threat Research Team provides timely intelligence in the form of detection policy and threat intelligence feeds to each of these platforms to catch bad actors during the threat lifecycle and not after the fact. Any detections are presented to analysts in the Fidelis CommandPost so that they may initiate a rapid response.

Mitigate

3. Vulnerability Management:

Vulnerability management plays a critical role in reducing security risks. It involves identifying and addressing weaknesses in IT infrastructure. Fidelis Security's Vulnerability Management solutions offer a robust approach to identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities effectively, helping organizations fortify their defenses.

Vulnerabilities in IT infrastructure can provide cybercriminals with entry points into systems. To counter this threat, Fidelis Security's Vulnerability Management solutions empower organizations to identify and prioritize vulnerabilities effectively. By addressing weaknesses in infrastructure, they fortify their defenses and reduce security risks, ultimately enhancing their cybersecurity posture.

4. Insider Threat Mitigation:

The threat of insider incidents, whether intentional or accidental, is a concerning challenge. Mitigating these risks is vital to business continuity. Fidelis Security's Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution is designed to address insider threats by detecting unusual activities and protecting sensitive data from unauthorized access.

Insider threats are a complex challenge that can have far-reaching consequences. Fidelis DLP provides a multifaceted approach to mitigating these risks, by safeguarding sensitive data from unauthorized access and exfiltration.

Respond

5. Incident Response and Recovery Planning:

Incident response and recovery plans are the lifelines in times of a cyber crisis. Fidelis Security's Incident Response solutions are their go-to resource for creating and implementing effective response plans, ensuring swift and efficient actions when needed most.

Incidents are a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' in the cybersecurity landscape. Being prepared to respond swiftly and effectively is essential. Fidelis Security's Incident Response solutions are designed to help organizations create and implement effective response plans. These plans are their lifeline in times of crisis, ensuring that organizations can respond swiftly and efficiently to contain and mitigate the impact of cyber incidents.

6. The Fidelis Challenge:

Fidelis Security brings expertise and commitment to the forefront of cybersecurity. They firmly believe that their perspective on cyber threats is unmatched. To prove this, organizations are invited to take the Fidelis Challenge. For 30 days, they can integrate Fidelis Elevate into your enterprise environment, and Fidelis Security will showcase its unparalleled threat detection capabilities. Fidelis Security is confident that organizations will see the difference they can make in safeguarding their organizations. Try it for free.

Conclusion

Cyber incidents have the potential to impact national security, economic stability, and public safety. Therefore, organizations should prioritize the security of their critical infrastructure. The main points from this guide emphasize the importance of robust cybersecurity measures for maintaining seamless operations. Organizations are encouraged to concentrate on their cybersecurity efforts and leverage expertise to find the right tailored solutions for their security needs, thereby enhancing their protection against ever-evolving threats.