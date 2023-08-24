Public Wi-Fi, which has long since become the norm, poses threats to not only individual users but also businesses. With the rise of remote work, people can now work from virtually anywhere: a cafe close to home, a hotel in a different city, or even while waiting for a plane at the airport. Next, let's explore the risks of connecting to public Wi-Fi, both for you personally and for businesses.

According to the Forbes Advisor the majority of people (56%) connect to public Wi-Fi networks that don't require a password. This convenience comes at a price, and many are unaware that attackers can steal card details, passwords, and other sensitive information.

This is one of the most common threats on public Wi-Fi. In an MITM attack, the hacker secretly intercepts and possibly alters the communication between two parties. The user believes they are directly communicating with a website, email server, or another user, but the hacker is relaying the information, capturing sensitive data in the process. Eavesdropping: Public Wi-Fi networks, especially those without encryption (like WPA2), allow hackers to "listen" to data being transmitted over the network. Tools like packet analyzers can capture unencrypted traffic, making it easy for hackers to extract sensitive information.

Protection Measures:

To safeguard against these threats when using public Wi-Fi:

For Hotspot Owners – leverage web filtering for Wi-Fi hotspots. You will not only protect your guests from malware and harmful resources, but you will also increase customer loyalty. By informing them that this cafe or library offers a secure Internet zone, parents can hand devices to their children without worrying about exposure to inappropriate content. Using a DNS filtering service will also allow you to gather valuable anonymized statistics about your users' preferences, which can be leveraged in marketing campaigns.

For Public Wi-Fi users:

Implement DNS filtering services. Install a roaming client on devices and choose cybersecurity categories to block malicious websites.

. Install a roaming client on devices and choose cybersecurity categories to block malicious websites. Avoid accessing sensitive sites or services, such as banking platforms.

Turn off sharing settings on your device.

Always forget the network after disconnecting to avoid automatic reconnections.

Use HTTPS websites and ensure SSL/TLS is in use when transmitting sensitive data.

In summary, while public Wi-Fi offers convenience, it's crucial to be aware of its vulnerabilities and take necessary precautions to ensure data security.