Security vulnerabilities have been disclosed in Netcomm and TP-Link routers, some of which could be weaponized to achieve remote code execution.

The flaws, tracked as CVE-2022-4873 and CVE-2022-4874, concern a case of stack-based buffer overflow and authentication bypass and impact Netcomm router models NF20MESH, NF20, and NL1902 running software versions earlier than R6B035.

"The two vulnerabilities, when chained together, permit a remote, unauthenticated attacker to execute arbitrary code," the CERT Coordination Center (CERT/CC) said in an advisory published Tuesday.

"The attacker can first gain unauthorized access to affected devices, and then use those entry points to gain access to other networks or compromise the availability, integrity, or confidentiality of data being transmitted from the internal network."

Security researcher Brendan Scarvell has been credited with discovering and reporting the issues in October 2022.

In a related development, CERT/CC also detailed two unpatched security vulnerabilities affecting TP-Link routers WR710N-V1-151022 and Archer-C5-V2-160201 that could lead to information disclosure (CVE-2022-4499) and remote code execution (CVE-2022-4498).

CVE-2022-4499 is also a side-channel attack targeting a function used to validate the entered credentials. "By measuring the response time of the vulnerable process, each byte of the username and password strings may be easier to guess," CERT/CC said.

Microsoft researcher James Hull has been acknowledged for disclosing the two bugs.