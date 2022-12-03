Search giant Google on Friday released an out-of-band security update to fix a new actively exploited zero-day flaw in its Chrome web browser.

The high-severity flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-4262, concerns a type confusion bug in the V8 JavaScript engine. Clement Lecigne of Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has been credited with reporting the issue on November 29, 2022.

Type confusion vulnerabilities could be weaponized by threat actors to perform out-of-bounds memory access, or lead to a crash and arbitrary code execution.

According to the NIST's National Vulnerability Database, the flaw permits a "remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page."

Google acknowledged active exploitation of the vulnerability but stopped short of sharing additional specifics to prevent further abuse.

CVE-2022-4262 is the fourth actively exploited type confusion flaw that Google has addressed since the start of the year. It's also the ninth zero-day flaw in Chrome attackers have exploited in the wild in 2022 -

CVE-2022-0609 - Use-after-free in Animation

- Use-after-free in Animation CVE-2022-1096 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2022-1364 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2022-2294 - Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC

- Heap buffer overflow in WebRTC CVE-2022-2856 - Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents

- Insufficient validation of untrusted input in Intents CVE-2022-3075 - Insufficient data validation in Mojo

- Insufficient data validation in Mojo CVE-2022-3723 - Type confusion in V8

- Type confusion in V8 CVE-2022-4135 - Heap buffer overflow in GPU

Users are recommended to upgrade to version 108.0.5359.94 for macOS and Linux and 108.0.5359.94/.95 for Windows to mitigate potential threats.

Users of Chromium-based browsers such as Microsoft Edge, Brave, Opera, and Vivaldi are also advised to apply the fixes as and when they become available.