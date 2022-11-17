On average, organizations report using 102 business-critical SaaS applications, enabling operations of most departments across an organization, such as IT and Security, Sales, Marketing, R&D, Product Management, HR, Legal, Finance, and Enablement. An attack can come from any app, no matter how robust the app is.

Without visibility and control over a critical mass of an organization's entire SaaS app stack, security teams are flying blind. This is why it's important that all SaaS apps across the organization be managed at scale.

While this breadth of coverage is critical, each app has its own characteristics, UI, and terminology. Mitigating these threats requires a deep understanding of all security controls its configurations.

Security teams need to map out the entire SaaS ecosystem within the organization, including the core SaaS apps and the numerous additional apps that employees connect to without checking or informing the security team.

Each of these apps needs to be governed in Identity & Access, ensuring:

​​Access control validation, including SSO governance, password policy effectiveness

Identification of internal and external users

Privileged role identification and mapping

Validation of (provisioning) de-provisioning processes

Privileged user activity monitoring and forensics

Detection of dormant and orphaned accounts

If these checks are not enough for security teams to handle, they also need to check the device posture of all their SaaS users to map risks.

SaaS Security Posture Management (SSPM) is the only solution that can automate misconfiguration management, monitor SaaS-to-SaaS access, harden identity and access governance, and manage SaaS risks stemming from user devices — for all apps and all users.

