Image via Keeper

Right Now, Get 30% Off Keeper, the Most Trusted Name in Password Management.

In one way or another, almost every aspect of our lives is online, so it's no surprise that hackers target everything from email accounts to banks to smart home devices, looking for vulnerabilities to exploit. One of the easiest exploits is cracking a weak password. That's why using a strong, unique password for each individual account is so important. But creating and remembering strong, unique passwords for dozens of accounts is nearly impossible – unless you're using a top-rated password manager like Keeper.

Image via Keeper

A strong password should be a minimum of 12 characters long, with uppercase and lowercase letters, numbers, and one or more special characters. More importantly, it shouldn't contain dictionary words or personal information like birthdays or names. But the average American has 100 passwords. Maybe that's why 66% of people in the US use the same password for multiple accounts, and 59% use their names and birthdays.

Image via Keeper

Considering the record number of data breaches in 2021, reusing weak passwords that contain personal information is a terrible idea. Luckily, you can take steps to avoid becoming the next victim, and a password manager like Keeper a great place to start. It's a third-party service that lets you generate, autofill, and manage strong, unique passwords for all your accounts, and it's one of the highest-ranked password managers on the market today.

Keeper generates and stores an unlimited number of passwords and automatically logs you into your apps and online accounts. It also monitors your passwords to create strength reports to spot weaknesses and ensure you're not at risk. It also offers two-factor authentication, password security alerts, and the ability to share passwords with other users securely. Best of all, you can use it on an unlimited number of devices.

The Keeper app is built around a strict "zero-knowledge" policy, so your unencrypted data is never stored on Keeper's servers. Keeper also offers a simple, easy-to-use interface and supports biometric security, such as fingerprint and face identification.

Keeping your accounts safe isn't just simple; it's also affordable. Right now, you can get up to 50% off of Keeper's two most popular plans: Keeper Unlimited and Keeper Family. So, head to the official Keeper site today, and take control of your online security.