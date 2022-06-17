It was first the pandemic that changed the usual state of work - before, it was commuting, working in the office & coming home for most corporate employees. Then, when we had to adapt to the self-isolation rules, the work moved to home offices, which completely changed the workflow for many businesses.

As the pandemic went down, we realized success never relied on where the work was done. Whether your office is your kitchen, your bedroom, a nearby cafe, or your actual workplace in an office building, it all comes down to the fact that job success has nothing to do with your location.

The role of the office in the hybrid era is also changing - according to the research conducted by PwC, it now serves the purpose of collaborating with team members and building relationships. From an employee's side, it sounds pretty logical and obvious.

However, if we look at hybrid work with the eyes of an employer, things get complicated. How does one make sure corporate devices & data stay protected when they are out of the office? How does one make sure a member of staff does not copy some of the corporate files into their own drive, or simply make a human mistake of clicking on an infected banner or accidentally downloading some malware?

The corporate strategy of cybersecurity should stay the same in the office & at home.

Take corporate cybersec home

When searching for cybersecurity vendors, look out for features that can be provided both in the office and out of it. For instance, SafeDNS has an AppBlocker feature, which respectively blocks apps & ecosystems. One might say: "but most systems have built-in app blocking programs", and that would be true.

Unfortunately for employers, they are easily bypassed by simply accessing the web version of an app. The SafeDNS AppBlocker is capable of restricting access to all ways to and around apps, such as Slack, Zoom, Dropbox, and many others.

Another feature crucial for efficient, flexible office/home work is roaming clients. Protecting the corporate network is one thing, and it is a necessary layer, but installing web filtering software on devices makes most sense if the device connects to other networks, such as the home one. DNS filtering software installed on your work device is a must, as it is one of the crucial cybersecurity layers.

Being able to see the statistics and analyze them is another vital feature that needs to complement any cybersec software. In web filtering, stats usually show what website categories are most visited, and logs show the actions of a user. That helps understand if there are any time-wasting or infectious resources visited.

General rules for all work locations possible would be keeping your passwords safe (not in a doc named Passwords on your desktop) and complicated, adding email filtering to protect your inbox, an antivirus software, and last but not least, web content filtering.

Helping you become flexible

We know how difficult it can be to balance the hybrid life for yourself and your employees, and we are here to help keep the same level of cybersec for you. We provide a free 15-day trial for you to test how filtering can protect you & your data from being breached.