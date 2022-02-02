We hear about the need for better visibility in the cybersecurity space – detecting threats earlier and more accurately. We often hear about the dwell time and the time to identify and contain a data breach. Many of us are familiar with IBM's Cost of a Data Breach Report that has been tracking this statistic for years. In the 2021 report, IBM found that, on average, it takes an average of 212 days to identify a breach and then another 75 days to contain the breach, for a total of 287 days.

Cynet's Keys for Threat Visibility

Einstein said that the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over while expecting a different outcome. The old approach to threat visibility involving multiple protection technologies and trying to sift through a sea of alerts and information is obviously not working well. Cynet's different – and seemingly saner – approach to prevent, detect, and respond to modern-day threats involves several integrated capabilities.

According to the new Cynet solution overview, the following key technologies are used to provide extended threat visibility along with enhanced response capabilities.

Include Multiple Threat Detection Technologies

Cynet includes multiple prevention and detection technologies, all natively orchestrated in the platform:

NGAV – Fundamental endpoint protection based on known bad signatures and behaviors.

EDR – To detect and prevent more complex endpoint threats that bypass NGAV solutions.

NTA – To detect threats that have made their way into the network and so-called lateral movement.

UBA – To detect unusual activity that could signal stolen credentials, a rogue insider, or bots.

Deception – To uncover intrusions that have bypassed other detection technologies

CLM – To mine the extensive log data generated by IT systems.

SSPM – To find and correct configuration errors in SaaS applications.

Coordinate All Signals

Making sense out of multiple detection technologies by integrating, coordinating, and prioritizing information was supposed to be the realm of Security Incident and Event Management (SIEM) technologies. Unfortunately, SIEM doesn't do well with real-time data and requires significant care and feeding.

XDR solutions, like Cynet's, are purpose-built to integrate real-time signals from multiple points of telemetry on a single platform. Cynet even includes an Incident Engine that automatically investigates threats to determine the attack's full scope and root cause.

Automate All Response Actions

Quickly and accurately identifying threats is a game-changer. The ability to automatically and fully eradicate identified threats is, well, a game-changer changer. This means security teams won't have to be burdened with lengthy investigations, which many don't have the time or skills to undertake. Cynet provides an extensive set of remediation actions across files, hosts, networks and users as well as remediation playbooks that can be configured to be invoked manually or automatically.

Provide Full MDR Oversight

Beyond the technology platform, Cynet offers all clients a full, 24x7 MDR service at no additional cost. This team continuously monitors client environments to ensure nothing dangerous is overlooked or mishandled. Having an expert team watching out for issues should put smaller organizations with smaller security teams at ease, knowing an expert team of cybersecurity experts has their backs.

In With the New

With the time required to identify and contain data breaches steadily increasing, we need to rethink the traditional cybersecurity approach. It seems companies keep throwing more money, more technology, and more bodies at the problem, yet achieving the same (or worse) results. Cynet is one company that seems to be approaching the problem differently by combining multiple prevention, detection, response, and automation capabilities on a single, unified breach protection platform. Rather than buying all this stuff separately and munging it all together, the Cynet platform seems to expand and improve threat visibility out of the box.

