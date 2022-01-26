The subject of threat visibility is a recurring one in cybersecurity. With an expanding attack surface due to the remote work transformation, cloud and SaaS computing and the proliferation of personal devices, seeing all the threats that are continuously bombarding the company is beyond challenging. This especially rings true for small to medium-sized enterprises with limited security budgets and lean IT security teams.

While adding security solutions to cover blind spots seems logical, the webinar will argue that this just leads to more alarms and more noise. While this approach might be workable for large security teams, smaller teams simply don't have the bandwidth to handle an increase in alerts.

Instead, organizations need broad threat visibility to cover the current blind spots, but then needs the ability to combine, rank and filter alarms by importance. In that way, security teams can know more but respond less – an inversion of the current situation.

The Three Keys for Threat Visibility

The three requirements for achieving maximizing visibility are:

Implementing Specific Security Technologies

While more technologies may seem better, the key is choosing the right set of technologies that cover the most important parts of the IT environment. The technologies include NGAV, EDR, NDR, UBA, Deception, SIEM, SOAR.

Integrate Everything for a 360 Degree View

Implementing the technologies listed above as stand-alone components only leads to visibility gaps, alert overload and missed threats. Look to newer XDR solutions to integrate real-time signals from multiple points of telemetry on a single platform.

Automate Response Actions to Improve Reflexes

With improved threat visibility and accuracy, IT security teams – and especially lean teams – need to react quickly to thwart identified threats. Automation improves both speed and scale more than an army of security pros could–so long as it is integrated within the XDR.

Digging Deeper

The lack of threat visibility is unfortunately all too common in most companies today, especially SMEs. The fault is not with the SME's lean security teams, but with the dearth of affordable, well-designed vendor offerings to provide this necessary capability. The Cynet webinar will dig into the emerging XDR technologies and demonstrate how they can finally help close the visibility gap simply, affordably, and effectively.

