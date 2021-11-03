For most organizations today, the logs produced by their security tools and environments provide a mixed bag. On the one hand, they can be a trove of valuable data on security breaches, vulnerabilities, attack patterns, and general security insights.

On the other, organizations don't have the right means to manage the massive scale of logs and data produced to derive any value from it.

Log management can quickly become a sore point, and either be forgotten or improperly managed if done manually.

In turn, this reduces data transparency and leaves organizations more exposed to vulnerabilities that could have been detected. A new centralized log management module (CLM) introduced by XDR provider Cynet (learn more here) could help organizations lighten that load and enhance organizations' visibility into their valuable log data.

Instead of manually handling the collection, storage, and parsing of data, organizations can use CLM to enhance their log analysis, better understand their security environment, and lighten the load on lean security teams that must handle this process.

Introducing Cynet CLM

Cynet's new Centralized Log Management module offers organizations an effective way to deal with the massive volume of security logs most organizations – regardless of size – generate. The first step to doing this is to automate the process.

Cynet CLM automatically collects the highest priority log data to uncover threats quickly and accurately across an organization's environment. Event logs and data are collected from network devices and applications, SaaS applications, and any hosts connected to the Cynet platform. Logs are stored in a data lake which can be accessed directly through the Cynet console.

Visual log analysis

One common issue with the high volume of logs is organizing them into a format that is easily digestible and understandable. Cynet offers a visual analysis tool that lets security teams create charts and dashboards that let them gather and leverage insights from their log repository. Moreover, it lets teams quickly pinpoint and resolve issues.

Centralized control

As the name implies, Cynet's CLM gives organizations an easy way to view, sort, query, filter and correlate data from hundreds of sources in a single location. Instead of having to hunt threats and look for vulnerabilities across a network of sources, security teams can simply focus on a single pane of glass that lets them organize their data and leverage powerful query tools to find exactly the information they need.

Easier data deep-dives

Perhaps the biggest advantage of centralizing log management is the depth of analysis a single data point can offer. Cynet CLM automatically connects all data points connected to log events into single threads.

This makes it easier to understand an event across an entire network in a single view. Security teams don't have to manually scour through hundreds of logs and sources to track a single event. Instead, a single click lets teams quickly understand an event and find ways to resolve it and prevent it in the future.

Organizations can now add Cynet CLM to their existing Cynet 360 licenses and add a new log analysis tool to their arsenal.

Cynet is also launching a webinar to introduce its CLM module. You can register here.

You can learn more about Cynet CLM here.