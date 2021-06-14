Google on Monday announced that it's rolling out client-side encryption to Google Workspace (formerly G Suite), thereby giving its enterprise customers direct control of encryption keys and the identity service they choose to access those keys.

"With client-side encryption, customer data is indecipherable to Google, while users can continue to take advantage of Google's native web-based collaboration, access content on mobile devices, and share encrypted files externally," the search giant said.

"When combined with our other encryption capabilities, customers can add new levels of data protection for their Google Workspace data."

The development coincides with the Google Workspace and Google Chat's broader availability to all users with a Google account. Workspace is the company's enterprise offering consisting of Gmail, Chat, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and other tools.

Businesses using Google Workspace have the choice of storing their encryption keys with one of four partners — Flowcrypt, Futurex, Thales, or Virtru — which the company said offer both key management and access control capabilities that are compatible with Google's specifications.

The access service then holds the key responsible for deciphering encrypted Google Workspace files, putting them out of reach of Google unless it comes in possession of the key.

The move is aimed at organizations that deal with sensitive or regulated data, like intellectual property, healthcare records, or financial information, thus enabling them to meet stringent privacy and compliance requirements.

What's more, Google intends to publish the key access service API specifications that can be used in conjunction with client-side encryption later this year in a bid to allow enterprises to build their own in-house key solutions and give them full control over the encryption keys.

Along with client-side encryption, the company is also setting new "trust rules" when it comes to how files can be shared, both within and outside of their organization, letting administrators "enforce restrictions that limit internal and external sharing."

Additionally, Google is turning on phishing and malware content protection for Google Drive to block malicious files from being shared within organizations.

"If abusive content is found, the relevant file is flagged and made visible only to admins and the file's owner," Google said. "This prevents sharing and reduces the number of users potentially impacted by the abusive content."