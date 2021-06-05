It is predicted that 3.5 million jobs will be unfilled in the field of cybersecurity by the end of this year. Several of these jobs pay very well, and in most cases, you don't even need a college degree to get hired.

The most important thing is to have the skills and certifications. The All-In-One 2021 Super-Sized Ethical Hacking Bundle helps you gain both, with 18 courses covering all aspects of cybersecurity. Normally, you pay $3,284 for this training, but you can get it now for only $42.99 via The Hacker New Deals.

The purpose of ethical hacking is to find weaknesses in the system that a malicious hacker may exploit. A certified expert can work either full-time or freelance, earning up to $149,000 a year, according to PayScale.

This bundle would be perfect for anyone interested in the field of cybersecurity, offering the opportunity to start off on the right foot.

Starting with the fundamentals, the beginner-friendly instruction will take you all the way to high-level techniques used by professionals.

With the help of 1,686 different tutorials, you will discover how to set up a secure Kali Linux system and start hacking with Python.

Python 3 Ethical Hacking Course — Zero to Mastery: In this course, you will learn how to code 10+ penetration testing tools from scratch.

With some coding knowledge under your belt, you dive into real-world techniques. In full-length courses, students learn how to hack web pages, wireless networks, and mobile devices.

Throughout the course, you will also learn how to automate tests, use popular hacker tools, and apply social engineering techniques.

This course is taught by a team of experts, including Gabriel Avramescu, rated at 4.4 stars on Udemy for his information security consulting work.

Take advantage of our lifetime access offer for just $42.99 and save well over $3,000 by purchasing the training today.