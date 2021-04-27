The release of MITRE Engenuity's Carbanak+Fin7 ATT&CK evaluations every year is a benchmark for the cybersecurity industry.

The organization's tests measure how well security vendors can detect and respond to threats and offers an independent metric for customers and security leaders to understand how well vendors perform on a variety of tasks.

However, for the uninitiated, the results can be hard to decipher and contextualize properly. Unlike many benchmarks that compare participants in a competitive manner, MITRE's framework evaluates companies exclusively on how they respond to the tests.

This means that customers must really know what they're looking for. A new webinar (register here) aims to provide some clarity on what to look for and how to interpret the results.

Cynet's new live webinar will dig a little deeper into the MITRE ATT&CK evaluation. The company's research team will break down how the evaluations work, what the results mean, and how they should be interpreted (and not interpreted).

Most importantly, the webinar will show how to get real value out of the evaluation results as a tool for understanding a vendor's strengths.

The company, which was part of this year's MITRE ATT&CK evaluation (you can find the company's results here). Cynet CTO Aviad Hasnis will be discussing the MITRE ATT&CK results, as well as breaking down Cynet's performance in the evaluation and what lessons can be learned from examining it.

Some of the topics the webinar will cover include:

What does the MITRE ATT&CK evaluation test? One of the most important aspects of understanding the evaluation's results is knowing what exactly they test for. The webinar offers an overview of the test itself.

One of the most important aspects of understanding the evaluation's results is knowing what exactly they test for. The webinar offers an overview of the test itself. How do you interpret the results themselves? Unlike comparative tests and the like, MITRE ATT&CK does not offer any sort of comparison or even a traditional score for each vendor. This means that the value lies in digging deeper and analyzing the results on a variety of different factors.

What can the results actually tell you? More importantly, MITRE ATT&CK results can tell you a lot, but you need to know what questions to ask. Instead of simply looking for "good" or "bad", the test focuses on strengths and response abilities.

A breakdown of Cynet's results. The webinar will also include a breakdown of Cynet's results to show how they can be interpreted and how to find the right answers, as well as offering a look at Cynet's own performance.

You can register for the webinar here.